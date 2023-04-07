April 26: VIA After Five at Jersey Mike’s Subs

If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Wednesday, April 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s Subs, 24453 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

It is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $20 for VIA members, $25 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.

For tickets and to RSVP click here.VI

For more information about VIA and other business and networking events visit www.via.org.

