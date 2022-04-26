header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 27
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident
| Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022

The Calidoras and A Happy Accident are bringing you their electrifying original music on a brand new episode of Soundcheck, airing Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m.

Each band will play three original songs in live, recorded performances at the SCVTV studio.

Tune in to hear the indie rock stylings of The Calidoras and the fusion rock tunes of A Happy Accident on Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m. on the Soundcheck Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley – locally based – musicians and their original music. Soundcheck aims to showcase up-and-coming performers who are locally based. Past seasons of Soundcheck have showcased the artists’ performances in a live concert setting at The MAIN in Newhall–Season 1–and in a virtual format–Season 2, and for Season 3, the artists performed outdoors at the scenic and historic property, the Rancho Camulos Museum. Season 4 of Soundcheck is being filmed inside the SCVTV Community Media Center studio.

To see more from Soundcheck, visit http://scvsoundcheck.com.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

The Calidoras: The Calidoras is a four-piece, indie rock group, featuring Ramses Putnam on Bass, Garret Bardfied on Lead Guitar, Connor Ford on Rhythm Guitar, Zach Abercrombie on Drums, and Buddy Williams on Vocals. The band recently released their self-titled EP and it is available on all streaming platforms. You can also follow them on Instagram, @thecalidoras.

A Happy Accident: ​​Forming at College of the Canyons in early 2020, Collin Stahl, Victor Soto, Jon Alomia, and Chris Alomia found inspiration in the chaos of Covid. The band’s mission is to provide electric performances while proving great things can happen from A Happy Accident.

About SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident

April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident
Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
The Calidoras and A Happy Accident are bringing you their electrifying original music on a brand new episode of Soundcheck, airing Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 25 - Sunday, May 1.
FULL STORY...

Shakespeare in the Park Coming to Castaic Sports Complex

Shakespeare in the Park Coming to Castaic Sports Complex
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
You can play at the park and see a play!
FULL STORY...

Final Week of SCV Potters Abandoned Art Hunt

Final Week of SCV Potters Abandoned Art Hunt
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
The final week of the Spring SCV Abandoned Art hunt continues through April 29.
FULL STORY...

April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival

April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Impulse Music Co. is hosting the Rottenfest Music Festival Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
New BenefitsCal Website Now Online to Apply for, Renew Benefits
BenefitsCal is now live for Los Angeles County. BenefitsCal.com is the new website for customers to apply for, view and renew benefits for health coverage, food and cash assistance.
New BenefitsCal Website Now Online to Apply for, Renew Benefits
April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident
The Calidoras and A Happy Accident are bringing you their electrifying original music on a brand new episode of Soundcheck, airing Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m.
April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident
Newhall School District, Hart District Capture State CAPP Awards
Schools in the Newhall School District and William S. Hart Union High School District were named 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award Program Winners on Tuesday, April 26.
Newhall School District, Hart District Capture State CAPP Awards
Artist Jacob Pratt Selected for L.A. County Creative Strategist Residency
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that artist and entrepreneur Jacob Pratt has been selected for a one-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence Program.
Artist Jacob Pratt Selected for L.A. County Creative Strategist Residency
Schools Superintendent Gathers All School Districts to Focus on Literacy
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.
Schools Superintendent Gathers All School Districts to Focus on Literacy
SCVEDC Urges Santa Clarita Businesses to Take BizFed Pulse Poll
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has shared a link for SCV businesses to participate in a pulse poll conducted every year by the Los Angeles County Business Federation.
SCVEDC Urges Santa Clarita Businesses to Take BizFed Pulse Poll
May 2-8: Export Week Educates Companies on Market Opportunities
Export week is a U.S. Commercial Service led multifaceted program designed to advise and educate U.S. Companies about market opportunities and tradecraft skills. Many of the programs are being offered free of charge and you can choose as many as you’d like to attend.
May 2-8: Export Week Educates Companies on Market Opportunities
Caltrans to Close Multiple I-210 Ramps in San Fernando Valley for 45 Days
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Caltrans to Close Multiple I-210 Ramps in San Fernando Valley for 45 Days
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,583 New Cases in County, 36 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths with 1,583 new positive cases and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,941, county case totals to 2,865,825 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,595 since March of 2020. There are 232 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,583 New Cases in County, 36 in SCV
May 9: Supervisors Recognize Women of the Year
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors along with the Commission for Women will hold its 37th Annual Women of the Year Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Monday, May 9, 2022.
May 9: Supervisors Recognize Women of the Year
April 27: Girls Empowered Valencia High Benefit Concert
First Note Play presents "Girls Empowered: Valencia High School Benefit Concert" at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. The event will raise funds for the Valencia High School Jazz Choir and Wellness Program. Doors open at 7 p.m.
April 27: Girls Empowered Valencia High Benefit Concert
May 10: SCV Water Hosts Virtual Drought Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites the community to a Virtual Drought Forum on Tuesday May 10 at 6 p.m. The event will highlight key drought information, impacts and how customers can save water.
May 10: SCV Water Hosts Virtual Drought Forum
May 6: Free Garden Walk COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons Science Talks presents Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus. The event will be held Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet in Lot 3 at the flagpole at 9 a.m.
May 6: Free Garden Walk COC Canyon Country Campus
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 25 - Sunday, May 1.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
COC’s New Welding Program Receives National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $646,354 grant from the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education to fund a Welding Education Smart Technology program.
COC’s New Welding Program Receives National Science Foundation Grant
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
As your County Supervisor, one of the responsibilities I take most seriously is being a careful steward of taxpayer dollars.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Shakespeare in the Park Coming to Castaic Sports Complex
You can play at the park and see a play!
Shakespeare in the Park Coming to Castaic Sports Complex
CUSD Announces Jene Fielder Scholarship Recipients
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce the recipients of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships.
CUSD Announces Jene Fielder Scholarship Recipients
Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates
The Filipino-American Association of SCV, Inc. is announcing its annual search for candidates for the 2022 Jose Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award.
Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates
Final Week of SCV Potters Abandoned Art Hunt
The final week of the Spring SCV Abandoned Art hunt continues through April 29.
Final Week of SCV Potters Abandoned Art Hunt
April 30-May 1: Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch
The fifth annual Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch will be held Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.
April 30-May 1: Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch
Cougars Baseball Drops Opener to Citrus College, 5-2
College of the Canyons scored its first run in the seventh and added another in the ninth on a long ball from Tafton Hensley, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars dropped the opener of a three-game series to Citrus College 5-2 on Tuesday.
Cougars Baseball Drops Opener to Citrus College, 5-2
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: