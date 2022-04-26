April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident

The Calidoras and A Happy Accident are bringing you their electrifying original music on a brand new episode of Soundcheck, airing Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m.

Each band will play three original songs in live, recorded performances at the SCVTV studio.

Tune in to hear the indie rock stylings of The Calidoras and the fusion rock tunes of A Happy Accident on Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m. on the Soundcheck Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley – locally based – musicians and their original music. Soundcheck aims to showcase up-and-coming performers who are locally based. Past seasons of Soundcheck have showcased the artists’ performances in a live concert setting at The MAIN in Newhall–Season 1–and in a virtual format–Season 2, and for Season 3, the artists performed outdoors at the scenic and historic property, the Rancho Camulos Museum. Season 4 of Soundcheck is being filmed inside the SCVTV Community Media Center studio.

To see more from Soundcheck, visit http://scvsoundcheck.com.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

The Calidoras: The Calidoras is a four-piece, indie rock group, featuring Ramses Putnam on Bass, Garret Bardfied on Lead Guitar, Connor Ford on Rhythm Guitar, Zach Abercrombie on Drums, and Buddy Williams on Vocals. The band recently released their self-titled EP and it is available on all streaming platforms. You can also follow them on Instagram, @thecalidoras.

A Happy Accident: ​​Forming at College of the Canyons in early 2020, Collin Stahl, Victor Soto, Jon Alomia, and Chris Alomia found inspiration in the chaos of Covid. The band’s mission is to provide electric performances while proving great things can happen from A Happy Accident.

About SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.

