April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival

Impulse Music Co. is hosting the Rottenfest Music Festival Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m.

The show will be $5 online and $7 at the door. Online tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

This month, we have a lineup of artists across Los Angeles County: I Sleep Naked, Sunwick, Deism and Sawza! Heavy metal, sludge, anti-grunge, punk and more!

Celebrate the new spring season by rocking out with us.

Those who are interested in playing a future Impulse Show at The Stage Door may contact Impulse Music Co. through Instagram, Facebook or the store website.

Impulse Music Co. is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, Santa Clarita, 91350.

