header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival
| Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Rottenfest

Impulse Music Co. is hosting the Rottenfest Music Festival Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m.

The show will be $5 online and $7 at the door. Online tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

This month, we have a lineup of artists across Los Angeles County: I Sleep Naked, Sunwick, Deism and Sawza! Heavy metal, sludge, anti-grunge, punk and more!

Celebrate the new spring season by rocking out with us.

Those who are interested in playing a future Impulse Show at The Stage Door may contact Impulse Music Co. through Instagram, Facebook or the store website.

Impulse Music Co. is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival

April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Impulse Music Co. is hosting the Rottenfest Music Festival Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night

April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
FULL STORY...

SCAA’s New Exhibit ‘Visions of the Valley’ Begins April 29

SCAA’s New Exhibit ‘Visions of the Valley’ Begins April 29
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced their new exhibit entitled, ‘Visions of the Valley,’ which portrays Santa Clarita people and places.
FULL STORY...

April 24: Canyon Theatre Guild Welcomes Home The Edward Twins

April 24: Canyon Theatre Guild Welcomes Home The Edward Twins
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
The Canyon Theatre Guild is bringing the 70's and 80's back with a new show from Las Vegas' number one impersonators. 
FULL STORY...

Princess Cruises Debuts New Ocean Treks Conservation Connections Series

Princess Cruises Debuts New Ocean Treks Conservation Connections Series
Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival
Impulse Music Co. is hosting the Rottenfest Music Festival Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival
New Farmer’s Market Coming to Canyon Country
Fresh, farm-direct produce and food is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center every Wednesday evening, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., beginning April 27.
New Farmer’s Market Coming to Canyon Country
Annual Bike to Work Challenge Set to Begin May 16
he city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge!
Annual Bike to Work Challenge Set to Begin May 16
April 26: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
April 26: City Council Regular Meeting
April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night
From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Control Officers Are Not Hollywood Villains
Animals are a beloved and popular topic for film and television because they provide heartwarming stories and highlight the intrinsic reward of the human-animal bond.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Control Officers Are Not Hollywood Villains
SCAA’s New Exhibit ‘Visions of the Valley’ Begins April 29
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced their new exhibit entitled, ‘Visions of the Valley,’ which portrays Santa Clarita people and places.
SCAA’s New Exhibit ‘Visions of the Valley’ Begins April 29
Median SCV Condo Price Sets Record High
The median price of condominiums sold during March in Santa Clarita set a record high at $605,000 as realtors helped close escrow on 206 single-family homes and 85 condominiums during March, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported on Thursday.
Median SCV Condo Price Sets Record High
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 73,000 Cases; Deaths Total 468
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 12 new deaths, 2,056 new positive cases countywide, with 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 73,000 Cases; Deaths Total 468
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Fit Body Boot Camp Franchise Opens in Valencia
Fit Body Boot Camp, the world’s fastest-growing boot camp fitness franchise, recently opened in Valencia and is motivating people to live a more active lifestyle.
Fit Body Boot Camp Franchise Opens in Valencia
Tejon Outlets Hosting Mother’s Day Brunch
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to celebrate all mothers this May with its first-ever Mother’s Day weekend brunch on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tejon Outlets Hosting Mother’s Day Brunch
Saugus Shooting Survivor Testifies During State Gun Control Hearings
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — A range of firearm bills hit the California Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, just over two weeks after a mass shooting blocks from the state Capitol left six dead and another 12 injured.
Saugus Shooting Survivor Testifies During State Gun Control Hearings
May 7: Fishin’ & Fun Kids Day at Castaic Lake
The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation would like to extend an invitation to you and your family to come and have fun at the Fishin' & Fun for Kids Day at Castaic Lake on Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 7: Fishin’ & Fun Kids Day at Castaic Lake
COC Golf Captures Second Tourney Win in Two Weeks
College of the Canyons won its second conference tourney in as many weeks, with the Cougars turning in a five-man score of 370 to edge runner-up Ventura College at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday.
COC Golf Captures Second Tourney Win in Two Weeks
Help Kindergarten Students by Donating to Bag of Books Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is encouraging literacy by starting early. Designed to encourage reading, Bag of Books allows Kindergarten students to “own” a different set of books each week to read on their own or with their families.
Help Kindergarten Students by Donating to Bag of Books Program
State Senate Committee Passes Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that his Senate Bill 947 (SB 947) has passed unanimously out of the Senate Committee on Judiciary.
State Senate Committee Passes Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act
Thursday COVID Roundup: Masks Still Required in All Public Transit, Indoor Hubs
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 13 new deaths, 2,123 new positive cases countywide, with 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Masks Still Required in All Public Transit, Indoor Hubs
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
April 28: Jersey Mike’s Partners with American Cancer Society in Special Fundraiser
All six Santa Clarita Jersey Mike’s locations are partnering with the American Cancer Society for a special fundraising event to support Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
April 28: Jersey Mike’s Partners with American Cancer Society in Special Fundraiser
April 28: Wine on the Roof Returns
Wine on the Roof, presented by Kia of Valencia and Skyline Smiles, is returning on April 28th at the brand new, beautiful Canyon Country Community Center’s Grand Room.
April 28: Wine on the Roof Returns
State Superintendent Announces Taskforce to Combat Declining School Enrollment
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new effort to support and improve a systemwide approach to addressing the challenges of declining student enrollment in the state of California with the creation of a new task force.
State Superintendent Announces Taskforce to Combat Declining School Enrollment
April 24: Canyon Theatre Guild Welcomes Home The Edward Twins
The Canyon Theatre Guild is bringing the 70's and 80's back with a new show from Las Vegas' number one impersonators. 
April 24: Canyon Theatre Guild Welcomes Home The Edward Twins
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: