April 30-May 1: Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

The Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

The event features 15 adaptive recreational activities, including wheelchair hockey, basketball, rugby, racquetball, baseball, hand cycling, SCUBA, tennis, track and field, wheelchair skating, and a wheelchair obstacle course.

Participants can sign up and register for free here.

Triumph Foundation is a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities based in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The foundation expects more than 1,000 participants, plus spectators and volunteers. The festival is free and open to all abilities.

The festival will run Saturday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Clarita Sports Complex

20870 Centre Pointe Parkway

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information visit Triumph Foundation.

