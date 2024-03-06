April 5: CSUN Student Union Invites Matadors to Carnaval

The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Carnaval, a multicultural event highlighting diversity within the CSUN community, as well as showcasing traditions from around the world.

This event will kick off April 4, in the Plaza Del Sol, USU, from 1 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will watch performances, eat delicious foods and capture memories in the photo booth. Students can also partake in various cultural activities such as fan decorating, dance workshops and traditional bead work. Many of CSUN’s cultural organizations and clubs will be on site as well to educate students on their ways of life.

“We are hosting this event in hopes of deepening students’ connections to their heritage,” said Naylea Gomez, student event assistant. “The goal is also to teach students to look at unfamiliar customs with an open mind to be able to grow their understanding of the world.”

Carnaval is a great way for Matadors to learn more about practices that they may have never heard of. This occasion will foster a space for people of all backgrounds to come and enjoy the festivities.

