April 8: Virtual Meeting on Outdoor Dining in L.A. County

Los Angeles County currently offers Outdoor Dining for restaurants within unincorporated areas by permit. Los Angeles County Departments are currently developing a Permanent Outdoor Dining Program that will continue to benefit both businesses and patrons.

Restaurants in unincorporated Los Angeles County have opportunities to expand dining seating into the following areas:

–Private Walkways

–Private Parking Facilities

–County’s Road Right-of-Way (sidewalks, metered or unmetered parking spaces and alleys)

Join county departments for a virtual open house event to get a program overview, see design layouts and chat with experts who can answer your questions.

The next virtual event is on Monday, April 8 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Reserve a spot here for the virtual event.

For more information visit https://content.pw.lacounty.gov/core-service-areas/municipal-services/dine-out/.

