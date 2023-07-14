AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.
The Heat Wave Ozone Advisory expects elevated smog levels as high temperatures are predicted to persist through the weekend and early next week.
Forecasted Air Quality Impacts
— A multi-day extreme ozone (smog) event is expected due to the heat wave affecting the region. For the Santa Clarita Valley the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Friday, July 14 and an Excessive Heat Warning from Friday, July 14 to Monday, July 17. Temperatures in some portions of the Santa Clarita Valley will exceed 100 degrees and could reach as high as 107 degrees.
— The Air Quality Index will likely reach the “Unhealthy” or higher level in inland areas of the South Coast Air Basin and in the Coachella Valley at times Friday though Tuesday.
— Ozone may reach the “Very Unhealthy Air Quality Index(AQI)” in the Lake Arrowhead area, the San Bernardino Valley and nearby areas.
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories
— The persistently high ozone levels are in part caused by high temperatures that increase ozone formation rates and emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation.
— The National Weather Service has issued “Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches” for parts of the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley.
— Temperatures will be highest over the weekend, with highs in the 100s in the SCV and Inland Empire and 110s in the Coachella Valley.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, July 11 to begin the process of designating “Old Glory,” a towering, 58 foot oak tree located at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced over $31 million dollars will be awarded to more than 750 arts, cultural and equity-building organizations, a historic county investment in the nonprofit creative sector.
Whether it was studying in school, enjoying a novel or researching information to create public policy, reading has always been a pivotal part of my life. Reading is what shapes our minds and builds a foundation to help us create change.
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program, was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
At a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.
The Aerospace & Defense Consortium is a collaborative effort to bring together local Santa Clarita Valley aerospace and defense companies and leaders for the purposes of mutual support, engagement, and advocacy.
The California State Board of Education today approved the 2023 Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools, instructional guidance for educators that affirms California’s commitment to ensuring equity and excellence in math learning for all students.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.
