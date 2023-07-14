AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.

The Heat Wave Ozone Advisory expects elevated smog levels as high temperatures are predicted to persist through the weekend and early next week.

Forecasted Air Quality Impacts

— A multi-day extreme ozone (smog) event is expected due to the heat wave affecting the region. For the Santa Clarita Valley the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Friday, July 14 and an Excessive Heat Warning from Friday, July 14 to Monday, July 17. Temperatures in some portions of the Santa Clarita Valley will exceed 100 degrees and could reach as high as 107 degrees.

— The Air Quality Index will likely reach the “Unhealthy” or higher level in inland areas of the South Coast Air Basin and in the Coachella Valley at times Friday though Tuesday.

— Ozone may reach the “Very Unhealthy Air Quality Index(AQI)” in the Lake Arrowhead area, the San Bernardino Valley and nearby areas.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories

— The persistently high ozone levels are in part caused by high temperatures that increase ozone formation rates and emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation.

— The National Weather Service has issued “Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches” for parts of the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley.

— Temperatures will be highest over the weekend, with highs in the 100s in the SCV and Inland Empire and 110s in the Coachella Valley.

For more information about NWS Warnings and Watches see https://www.weather.gov/sgx/ and https://www.weather.gov/lox/.

Health Effects of Ozone

— Ozone air pollution can cause respiratory health problems, including trouble breathing, asthma attacks, and lung damage

— Research also indicates that ozone exposure can increase the risk of premature death.

— Children, older adults, pregnant people, and people with preexisting lung problems such as asthma may be more sensitive to the health effects of ozone.

To view current air quality in your neighborhood, download the South Coast AQMDapp or visit www.aqmd.gov/AQImap.

Click here to view the current AQMD Ozone Advisory.

