Army Deploys All-Out Effort to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville hold a news conference at the Pentagon, March 20, 2020, to discuss the Army's efforts during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic. | Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Brandy Nicole Mejia.
Army researchers are working to rapidly develop and test experimental vaccines to combat COVID-19, the Army secretary said Friday in a Pentagon briefing.
The Army is also collaborating with the private sector and other government entities on 24 vaccine candidates, some of which are headed for human testing after having been tested on animals, Ryan McCarthy said.
McCarthy conducted the Pentagon press briefing to discuss the Army’s efforts to prevent the spread of and find a cure for COVID-19.
The Army and other partners are working to more rapidly conduct COVID-19 testing to screen the force at a higher rate, he said. Currently, testing is at a rate of 810 samples per day and plans are to increase that to more than 16,000 per day.
The Army has nine medical treatment facilities with clinical laboratories certified to conduct testing, he noted.
U.S. and South Korean soldiers spray a COVID-19 infected area with a solution of disinfectant in Daegu, South Korea, March 13, 2020. | Photo by Army Spc. Hayden Hallman.
In the treatment effort, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with state governments in 13 states — and that number will reach 18 by this evening — to provide planning and concept development and increase bed space on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said.
“The Army is ready to surge additional medical support if asked,” McCarthy added.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the U.S. Army has 45 cases of COVID-19, including 21 soldiers, six civilians, eight family members and 10 contractors, he said.
Force health protection plans at U.S. military installations in hard-hit Italy and South Korea have greatly reduced the number of infections that could have occurred had measures not been enforced such as modifying training activities, delaying moves, quarantining anyone suspected of having the virus, enforcing social distancing and promoting good hygiene, he said, adding that the Army is rapidly ramping up similar measures throughout the force.
Recruiting stations are shutting down and recruiters are recruiting virtually, meaning through social media, he said.
Florida National Guard Spc. Carlton Douge, with the Florida Medical Detachment, prepares to retrieve a sample from the patient at a COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site, March 19, 2020. South Florida’s first COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site is located at C. B. Smith Park.
The Army is also moving to install virtual learning for its educational institutions like the Army War College and the U.S. Military Academy, he said.
Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville, Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite and Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle also spoke during the press briefing.
Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo on Friday announced her recommendation to extend the closure of all public schools until Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom's Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.
Los Angeles County has called a residential and commercial eviction moratorium through the end of May per executive order by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in her role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
Walmart plans to provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis, the company announced Thursday.
In recognition of the significant contributions its frontline team members are making during an incredible time of need, Target on Friday announced it will invest $300 million to aid employees and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office warns residents to be alert for an email phishing scam perpetrated by scammers trying to cash in during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by stealing personal and financial information.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles County officials and California's governor have ordered residents county- and statewide to stay at home after midnight Thursday in an effort to slow the spread and "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to put our community's health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in July.
