Army Monitors Recruits’ Health During Basic Training

The Army will temporarily halt the movement of soldiers to basic combat training because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commander of Army Training and Doctrine Command said Monday.
“This conditions-based pause allows leaders to further focus on setting conditions to restart movement in a safer manner,” Army Gen. Paul E. Funk II said.
This is not a pause in training for the 54,000 soldiers who are currently at Army training centers, he added.
In addition to Funk, Army Maj. Gen. Frank M. Muth, commander of the Army Recruiting Command; Army Maj. Gen. Lonnie G. Hibbard, commander of the Center for Initial Military Training; and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Edward W. Mitchell, also with the Center for Initial Military Training, spoke at a Pentagon news conference today regarding the impact of COVID-19 on recruiting and accessions.
Regarding soldiers who are now training, drill sergeants have been strictly enforcing social distance-enabled training, Funk said. Also, trainees are regularly screened for COVID-19 as they continue to train.
Recent graduates of basic combat training are screened for COVID-19 upon arrival at Fort Lee, Va., March 31, 2020. | Photo: Army Master Sgt. Crista Mary Mack.
During the pause, commanders will ensure they are following the correct and most current procedures and capabilities to screen and test recruits, he said.
For each new basic combat training cycle, there will be a two-week monitoring period before trainees start their normal, eight-week period of instruction, Funk said.
The command has applied lessons learned from U.S. forces in Italy and Korea, as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he mentioned.
“We are still training every day to fight and win our nation’s wars as our nation expects us to do,” Funk said.
Army recruits are reminded to practice social distancing at Fort Lee, Va., March 31, 2020. | Photo: Army Master Sgt. Crista Mary Mack.
Leaders also talked about the precautions being taken before trainees go to training bases.
Muth noted that all recruiters are now doing virtual recruiting over social media instead of having face-to-face contact.
Hibbard said the prospective trainees are screened for COVID-19 at all military entrance processing stations as well as when they arrive at the training base reception battalion. From there, they are moved into the two-week controlled monitoring.
A recent graduate of the Army’s basic combat training has her temperature taken upon arrival to Fort Lee, Va., March 31, 2020. | Photo: Army Master Sgt. Crista Mary Mack.
Monitoring, he added, means asking the soldiers questions about their health and taking their temperatures. After the 14 days, collective training starts, but with social distancing.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the establishment of the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a temporary facility in L.A. that will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for patients who contract COVID-19.
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Recognizing that states like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California would help meet this moment by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.
At the former Sleep Train Arena on Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is making progress in expanding hospital capacity by securing additional beds to treat COVID-19 patients and relieve pressure on the health care delivery system.
To help small businesses throughout Los Angeles County weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county, in concert with private sector partners and foundations, is planning to launch a small business assistance program.
With spring break college trips derailed, the WiSH Education Foundation and CollegeClick have joined forces to provide students with an alternative: virtual, free access to college and university representatives, financial planners, student panels, college counselors and more.
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 5,940 cases across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths, of which a minimum of 126 cases and at least one death have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
These doctors and nurses from the Perioperative COVID Task Force at LAC+USC Medical Center ran a simulation drill to test infection control, equipment, communication, workflow and patient care transport — all in real time, to care for a “patient” in need of surgery.
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will facilitate child care for children of essential critical infrastructure workers by allowing the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services the flexibility to waive certain programmatic and administrative requirements.
