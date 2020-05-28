Pentagon Eases Restrictions on Military Travel

The Secretary of Defense, Dr. Mark T. Esper, signed a memo Tuesday to transition to a conditions-based phased approach to personnel movement and travel restrictions.

While the COVID-19 pandemic still presents risk to Department of Defense service members, their families, and our civilian workforce, improving conditions warrant a transition in our approach to domestic and overseas personnel travel to a conditions-based, phased approach to personnel movement and travel.

All DOD service members, and DOD civilian personnel and dependents of DOD service members and of DOD civilian personnel whose travel is government-funded, will stop movement, both internationally and domestically, while this memorandum is in effect, unless the conditions listed in the memo are met.

Conditions to resume unrestricted travel rests on two overarching factors: 1) state and/or regional criteria based on the administration’s Opening Up America Again guidelines and 2) installation-level factors based on conditions on and surrounding DOD installations, facilities, and locations.