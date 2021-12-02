Artists Association Presents Oil Painting Showcase With Sharon Weaver

Santa Clarita Artists Association is pleased to showcase an oil painting demo by Sharon Weaver on Feb. 21, 2022.

“After moving to Southern California, I was inspired by the California Impressionists who opened my eyes to the beauty of the landscape. My first teacher showed me how to paint plein air,” said Weaver. Her understanding of nature combined with her talent for drawing, create unforgettable images. Her strong compositions and unique colors are a feast for the eyes.

An artist member of the California Art Club, Weaver was juried into the Oil Painters of America 20th Annual National Exhibition and an award winner at the Carmel Art Festival. She is a founding member of PAC6 Painters, a group dedicated to painting the beauty of the West. A painting trip with the PAC6 into the Eastern Sierras resulted in a museum exhibition at the Santa Paula Art Museum and several gallery shows.

Weaver’s art was featured in a four-page article in Plein Air Magazine titled Breaking Through SWalls of Dissatisfaction. She currently teaches a landscape class at Kline Academy of Fine Art. She continues her love of plein air painting with a monthly class on location in the Los Angeles area. See: www. sharonweaver.com

SCAA demos are now held in person at the Main Theatre in the Arts District in Newhall, and non-members may attend for free. Demos will still be the 3rd Monday of each month from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

For Zoom link, see Santa Clarita Artists Association: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org‘

