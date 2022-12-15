ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell

ARTree Community Arts Center is mourning the December passing of Michael Powell, teacher and member of ARTree’s board. Michael started teaching with ARTree in 2013. As an accomplished artist himself, he was able to teach in any medium and was well-known in Amp Up Your Art and in the Center’s evening Drawing class.

Michael was always willing to help with our events and was the artist in charge of ARTree’s Old Town Newhall chalk festival entry in 2018. Michael also led many projects in our Saturday open studio, Flutterby.

In his personal work, he preferred oils and acrylics, doing mainly portraits on canvas.

In 2018, he was featured in the ARTree Speaker Series held at the MAIN.

He had a love of music along with the visual arts. An accomplished bass player, Michael played at our ARTree Community Jam sessions, as well as with various other bands.

Michael was fond of saying, “I’ll take the moment” when something good happened, as well as “If you can see it, you can draw it,” encouraging budding artists to persevere.

Michael will be missed for his optimism, catch phrases and unwavering commitment to ARTree.

Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m.

Contact ARTree for more details [here].

