header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
| Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Michael Powell

Click on photo to enlarge picture.

ARTree Community Arts Center is mourning the December passing of Michael Powell, teacher and member of ARTree’s board. Michael started teaching with ARTree in 2013. As an accomplished artist himself, he was able to teach in any medium and was well-known in Amp Up Your Art and in the Center’s evening Drawing class.

Michael was always willing to help with our events and was the artist in charge of ARTree’s Old Town Newhall chalk festival entry in 2018. Michael also led many projects in our Saturday open studio, Flutterby.

In his personal work, he preferred oils and acrylics, doing mainly portraits on canvas.

In 2018, he was featured in the ARTree Speaker Series held at the MAIN.

He had a love of music along with the visual arts. An accomplished bass player, Michael played at our ARTree Community Jam sessions, as well as with various other bands.

Michael was fond of saying, “I’ll take the moment” when something good happened, as well as “If you can see it, you can draw it,” encouraging budding artists to persevere.

Michael will be missed for his optimism, catch phrases and unwavering commitment to ARTree.

Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m.

Contact ARTree for more details [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell

ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
ARTree Community Arts Center is mourning the December passing of Michael Powell, teacher and member of ARTree's board.
FULL STORY...

The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar

The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
The Painted Turtle is looking ahead and is happy to share the 2023 Camp Calendar and that Spring Volunteer, Summer Volunteer, and Summer Staff applications are now open.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive

Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be hosting a food drive Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Grocery Outlet located at 19355 Plum Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 10: Docent Training Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

Jan. 10: Docent Training Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Friday, Dec 9, 2022
If you love nature and want to learn more about the natural areas of the Santa Clarita Valley consider volunteering to become a Docent Naturalist for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’

Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
ARTree Community Arts Center is mourning the December passing of Michael Powell, teacher and member of ARTree's board.
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
The popular 'I Found Sammy Clarita' campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book.
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Caltrans advises motorists to expect weekend nighttime closures of some lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 for pavement repairs in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles starting this week and continuing through mid-2023.
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Santa Clarita Station detectives have been investigating a report of a battery that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Santa Clarita, the investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect. 
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,211 new cases countywide and 115 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
Californians who need to provide a signature to renew their Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can do it online in the latest expansion of digital services by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
SmartAsset, a financial research arm of SmartAdvisor, has ranked the top 50 happiest cities in America, with Santa Clarita breaking the top 10.
SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
Jan. 3: Cal Competes Tax Credit Second Application Period Begins
The second application period for the Cal Competes Tax Credit will begin on Jan. 3rd, 2023.
Jan. 3: Cal Competes Tax Credit Second Application Period Begins
The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
The Painted Turtle is looking ahead and is happy to share the 2023 Camp Calendar and that Spring Volunteer, Summer Volunteer, and Summer Staff applications are now open.
The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
19 Year Old Santa Clarita Girl Shines at US Africa Summit in Washington DC
Against the backdrop of the US - Africa Summit initiated by the Biden Administration, President George Weah of Liberia met on the summits first day with the young Californian global envoy, Zuriel Oduwole in Washington DC, to hear first-hand her ideas on the areas of gender development and the climate issue.
19 Year Old Santa Clarita Girl Shines at US Africa Summit in Washington DC
Registration Open for COC’s Spring 2023 Semester
Students interested in upgrading their skills or transferring to a four-year university still have time to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 6.
Registration Open for COC’s Spring 2023 Semester
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,934 new cases countywide and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
CDPH: Free COVID-19 Treatments Are Widely Available, But Underutilized
As California faces rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to multiple winter respiratory viruses, the California Department of Public Health and the state’s top public health doctor reminds providers and patients that seeking and receiving COVID-19 treatment should be the new normal for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
CDPH: Free COVID-19 Treatments Are Widely Available, But Underutilized
Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be hosting a food drive Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Grocery Outlet located at 19355 Plum Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive
Daytime Paving Work Continues on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is alerting drivers that paving work continues on Golden Valley Road between Centre Pointe Parkway and Sierra Highway.
Daytime Paving Work Continues on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: