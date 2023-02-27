ARTree to Showcase Works from Students with Special Needs

ARTree Community Arts Center will be using the Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery to showcase works from the Center’s students with special needs.

The Art for All Showcase and Sale will highlight favorite paintings chosen by the students, ages 14-28, themselves. Some of the artwork will be available for purchase. Cash is recommended and credit cards will be accepted.

A reception will be held Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the SCAA Gallery and ARTree Studio 2.

The gallery is open Saturday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Note: Expect limited parking as the Cowboy Festival will be scheduled concurrently on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

The gallery is located at 22508 6th Street, Suite E, in Newhall.

For more information, visit https://www.theartree.org/.

