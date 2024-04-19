SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 19, 2024

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2024 scholarship award recipients. These deserving individuals have shown excellence in their high school art education and shared their plans to continue their artistic endeavors.

Winners are:

Emily Kai First Place $2,000 Saugus High School

Susanna Danielyan Second Place $1,500 Saugus High School

Sabrina Schier Third Place $1,000 Gorman Learning Center

Andrew Kang Merit award $100 West Ranch High School

Mason Theobold Merit award $100 Saugus High School

Arianna Smith Merit award $100 Castaic High School

Funding provided by Solar Optimum via the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is a nonprofit group of Santa Clarita Valley artists that believe in a vibrant community through the arts. Providing scholarships is a priority for the association. Scholarships are awarded each year to Santa Clarita Valley High School art students who plan on continuing art education or careers.

These students will receive their awards at the SCAA general meeting on Monday, May 20, at Barnes and Noble Valencia at 6:30 p.m. Samples of their work will be on display at the annual fundraiser, The Art Classic, on Sept. 28. Both the May meeting and the Art Classic are open to the public.

For details about SCAA association and information about The Art Classic visit santaclaritaartists.org.

