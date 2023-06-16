Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.

“I am pleased that today, the Legislature passed an on-time balanced budget that provides for the health, safety and general welfare of all Californians.

As anticipated, this year the state confronts a shortfall in revenue after a decade of surpluses. Due to prudent budget planning over the past several years, we are able to avoid major cuts to programs that serve our community, protect a strong Rainy Day Fund, and craft a responsible and equitable budget without raising taxes. This is a budget reflecting our values: prioritizing housing, healthcare, solutions to homelessness, education, job creation, our protecting our environment.

In particular, I am pleased that the budget prioritizes spending on homeless programs, including an additional $100 million to support the Multifamily Housing Program, $100 million for the CalHome Program, and $1 billion in 2024-25 for an additional year of funding for the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Program.

I am specifically grateful that two programs proposed by legislation I carried this year are also included for funding in the budget, including:

Postpartum Parental and Infant Care (AB 608), which seeks to extend the length of time postpartum services are available under the Comprehensive Perinatal Services Program benefit in Medi-Cal. In the budget, it has been approved to extend those services to 12 months.

Healthcare Affordability Fund (AB 1208), which restores funds from the individual coverage mandate penalty for use to reduce lower and middle-income Californians’ health plan costs under Covered California.

We still have work ahead to negotiate trailer bills, which implement portions of the budget. I look forward to that process as it unfolds in the coming weeks.”

Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by the Speaker of the Assembly.

