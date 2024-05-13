Ken Striplin | Benefits of Cycling

Embrace the Benefits of Cycling

There is no better time to pump up your tires and take your bicycle for a spin. Our City boasts an extensive network of trails, allowing you to safely pedal most anywhere you need to go – be it work, running errands or to enjoy one of our City’s 38 parks.

This coming week is the Bike to Work Challenge and we encourage you to try out the “no-pollute commute.” There are so many benefits to leaving your car at home and getting where you need to go on two wheels. For one, switching to bicycle commuting can significantly reduce your carbon footprint. Cars are major contributors to air pollution, emitting carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that lead to climate change and deteriorate air quality. Bicycles, on the other hand, are zero-emission vehicles.

The health advantages of bicycling are both physical and mental. Regular cycling helps improve cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility. It also aids in weight management and boosts your metabolism. Importantly, cycling is a low-impact exercise, making it suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. Not to mention the mental benefits of cycling, as with all exercise, has been shown to help reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

Santa Clarita stands out as a particularly cyclist-friendly City, thanks to our impressive trail network, boasting over 100 miles of connected trails and paseos. In fact, our City was just renewed as a Silver-Level Bicycle Friendly City. Our trails not only provide safe routes away from vehicular traffic but also connect commuters to major business centers, shopping districts, green spaces and residential areas.

The scenic beauty of Santa Clarita adds another layer of appeal to biking. Our City is home to 38 parks and over 13,000 acres of protected open space, offering breathtaking landscapes and a variety of natural sights that make every bike ride an enjoyable experience. Whether it’s a morning commute or a leisurely evening ride, cyclists in Santa Clarita can enjoy the beauty that surrounds our community.

This year marks the 20th year that the city of Santa Clarita has hosted the annual Bike to Work Challenge. Join us by riding a bike to work this coming week, and stopping by the five pit stops on Thursday, May 16, to connect with local businesses, collect free giveaways and enjoy refreshments provided by this year‘s partners. To encourage participants with longer commutes, Santa Clarita Transit will be offering FREE local rides to anyone with a bike and/or helmet. Those who need to utilize Metrolink trains may still qualify for the challenge by riding their bikes for the remainder of their commute.

Whether you’re commuting to work or cruising around town, biking in Santa Clarita not only benefits the individual but also fosters a healthier, more sustainable community. To map out your ride to work or around town, please visit BikeSantaClarita.com to view the interactive maps. To sign up for Bike to Work Week please visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

