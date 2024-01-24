header image

January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
COC’s Audit of Bond Spending Affirmed By Committee
| Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Eide Bailly, LLP conducted financial and performance audits, and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.

“This is an excellent result for College of the Canyons,” said Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “Our consistent track record of receiving unmodified audit opinions demonstrates our commitment to full transparency and reassures the community that public funds are being used responsibly.”

Auditors reviewed documents associated with 52 percent of expenditures made with bond funds. Purchase orders, approved invoices, bid documentation, contracts, and payments were reviewed and found to be compliant with state regulations and district board policies.

Fred Arnold commended the district for providing ample documentation to facilitate the independent audit.

Addressing the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, Chairman Fred Arnold commended committee members for their active involvement with the process.

“We have a great team,” said Arnold. “Your questions reflect the knowledge and expertise that you bring to this committee and commitment to fulfill your role and obligations. This college takes every inquiry seriously and so does our committee, and together we provide the assurance that bond funds are expended appropriately.”

The audit showed $20 million of Measure E funds spent during 2022-23, primarily on construction of the Student Services Learning Resources Building at the college’s Canyon Country campus, as well as construction of the Intercultural Center and modernization of Boykin Hall at the college’s Valencia campus. In addition, Measure E funds were used to implement the college’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan.

“I would like to thank the Business Services department for their dedication and attention to detail, accuracy, timeliness, and compliance of capital project expenditures which ensures the fiscal integrity of the Measure E bond funds,” said Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent Vice President of Business Services at the college.

Since 2017, the college has spent a total of $124 million of Measure E bond revenue, according to the audit. Funded projects include the parking structure at the Valencia campus, along with the Central Energy Plant, Don Takeda Science Center, Student Services/Learning Resources Center at the Canyon Country campus, as well as repairs and modernization of existing campus facilities.

Local voters approved Measure E in June 2016, providing the college with $230 million to invest in facilities upgrades.

The committee also approved its Annual Report, which is available to the community on the college’s website here.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5
The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department launched the fifth cohort of its transformational Incubation Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries
Eriona Grabocka Ministries is excited to announce that College of the Canyons' Cougar Stadium will be hosting a citywide Night of Prayer and Worship.
County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students
Each summer, the Office of the County Counsel for the County of Los Angeles hosts a summer internship program where law students from across the country learn firsthand about the myriad of legal issues the County faces and how to effectively represent a governmental entity.
Reunion: Deputy Returns to West Ranch High School
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Allison Hook recently transferred to Santa Clarita Station from Palmdale Station a few months ago.
COC’s Audit of Bond Spending Affirmed By Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2022-23 fiscal year.  
Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day
Change a Pet’s Life Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 24. This special day is for encouraging people to adopt pets from shelters.
COC Awarded $4M Grant as Regional Center of Excellence
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $4 million grant to join a collaborative for Regional Effectiveness, Action, Transformation, and Equity as one of eight Regional Centers of Excellence in California, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. 
Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf
Legacy Elementary School will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new athletic turf on Thursday, Jan. 25th at 10am.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
Feb. 20: VIA Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon
In today's world, being prepared for unforeseen circumstances is crucial. The Valenica Industry Association Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon aims to empower you with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in the event of an active shooter situation.
March 16: SCV Relay for Life Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley cordially invites cancer survivors and their caregivers in the community to a Survivor and Caregiver Dinner Event on Saturday, March 16 at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge.
COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024
It is not too late for students and community members to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2024 semester, which starts on Monday, Feb. 5.
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.
Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is seeking 2024 sponsors for seven gibbons at the facility. All but seven gibbons have a sponsor for 2024. Gibbon Adoption includes a photo, certificate, species fact sheet, individual write up and, while supplies last, a calendar.
March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope
Indulge your senses and support a great cause at Vine2Wine, Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center's annual wine tasting fundraiser. Vine2Wine will be held at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, March 16 for an evening of unparalleled elegance, where the finest wines will take center stage.
CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings
In a significant milestone for public safety, the California Highway Patrol documented a substantial reduction in the number of freeway shootings across the state. The number of confirmed freeway shootings in California dropped from 349 to 274 last year, a reduction of more than 21% from the previous year and a 38% reduction from 2021.
COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Valencia campus and Thursday, March 14, at the Canyon Country campus, to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
Singing Valentines Offered by Harmony Hills Chorus
Say “I Love You” with a serenade and a flower and leave your sweetheart speechless. Nothing says you care like a Singing Valentine from the Harmony Hills Chorus.
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
In an effort to make higher education affordable for all families, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth announced she is hosting a Cash for College webinar in collaboration with California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
TMU Swim Teams Fall to Biola in Dual Meet
It was a tough day in the pool for The Master's University swim teams, with the men's team losing to Biola 113-78 and the women's team falling short 138-46 Saturday in La Mirada, Calif.
Cougars Squander Early Lead in 84-78 Loss to AVC
Joshua Barnett scored 30 points and Jonah El-Farra added 17 more but it wasn't enough as Antelope Valley exited Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage with an 84-78 conference victory on Saturday night.
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
