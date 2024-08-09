Aug. 10: National Night Out at Central Park

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for National Night Out on Saturday Aug. 10 at the city of Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park.

National Night Out is a nation-wide event dedicated to building strong, safe communities by fostering positive relationships between residents and local law enforcement.

It is a night to get to know your local deputies, explore various police vehicles and engage in fun, family-friendly activities.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station will be set up in the outfield at Central Park in Saugus enjoying the 7 p.m. concent “Fast Times: 80’s Concert Experience.”

The Sheriff’s Station invites all Santa Clarita Valley residents and concert attendees to stop by and say hello.

Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

