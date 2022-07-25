Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day

On Friday, Aug. 12, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to better assist its incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students.

Welcome Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Honor Grove, located at the college’s Valencia campus.

The one-day event will welcome new students and their families with many workshops – held in English and Spanish — on a variety of topics such as financial aid and how to be a successful student.

“We hope this event helps incoming students feel better prepared for their first day of college,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of student services at the college. “We are very excited to meet our new students, as well as their families, as they become familiar with our beautiful campus and all the resources we have to offer.”

Students will receive personalized help with applying and registering for the fall semester, meet fellow new students, professors, explore majors, take a campus tour, and learn about the campus environment and support programs.

Workshops will be held every half hour from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

This free event is open to new and prospective students, as well as their families.

Parking will be free in all college lots for the duration of the event. Lunch will also be provided while supplies last.

Please click [here] for more information about Welcome Day.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...