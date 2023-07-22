Aug. 16: SCV Chamber Mixer at Princess Cruises

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce August Business After Hours Mixer will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Princess Cruises from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 24883 Anza Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Princess Cruises will be offering two exclusive performances at the Princess Cruises Entertainment Studios, a world class facility that replicates the onboard Princess Theaters. Their talented cast members from all around the world learn and rehearse approximately four production shows as well as additional entertainment concepts in this space. Enjoy an evening networking with other business professionals and don’t miss out on the opportunity to attend these unique shows.
Space in the venue is limited. You must register in advance in order to attend the performances.
Don’t forget to bring your business card for a chance to enter the raffle. You must be present to win.
Members cost is $15 to attend, $30 for non SCV Chamber members.
Want to get in on the frightening fun at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights? Stop by their job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The fair will be hosted at the talent office at 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:40 p.m.
The Alzheimer's Association presents Coffee and Conversations, an early-stage social engagement program, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This group meets virtually on Zoom and is for anyone living with any kind of early stage dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease, senile dementia, Lewy Body, stroke, etc.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Solarverse Energy Solutions, 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
The city of Santa Clarita Public Library is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Reading Finale event to be held Saturday, July 29 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up and Environmental Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River; one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for Sunday, July 23. Warnings issued to protect pets and people.
"Fiddler on the Roof" returns to the Santa Clarita Regional Theater at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning Saturday, July 22 and will run Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.
Be a part of the solution and join the Valley Industry Association and VIA Education Foundation in mentoring today's high school students to prepare them for their future. VIA is in need of 75 to 100 business leaders to act as facilitators for its Connection to Success conferences.
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Citing SCV Water’s sophisticated management and diversified water portfolio, as well as the ability to maintain strong debt service coverage and operating reserves, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded or affirmed the Agency’s credit ratings at the AA+ level for a number of bonds and senior-lien certificates of participation (COPs)
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
