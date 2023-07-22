Aug. 16: SCV Chamber Mixer at Princess Cruises

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce August Business After Hours Mixer will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Princess Cruises from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 24883 Anza Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Princess Cruises will be offering two exclusive performances at the Princess Cruises Entertainment Studios, a world class facility that replicates the onboard Princess Theaters. Their talented cast members from all around the world learn and rehearse approximately four production shows as well as additional entertainment concepts in this space. Enjoy an evening networking with other business professionals and don’t miss out on the opportunity to attend these unique shows.

Space in the venue is limited. You must register in advance in order to attend the performances.

Don’t forget to bring your business card for a chance to enter the raffle. You must be present to win.

Members cost is $15 to attend, $30 for non SCV Chamber members.

To RSVP visit www.scvchamber.com/events/august-business-after-hours-mixer-at-princess-cruises.

