Aug. 17: SENSES Block Party, Renaissance Faire

Uploaded: , Thursday, Aug 10, 2023

By Michele Buttelman

Step into a world of enchantment at the SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Aug. 17 as the monthly event celebrates the Renaissance Faire theme.

Enjoy food trucks, live music and adult libations from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., where you’ll be spellbound by the live performances of jugglers, contortionists and fire dancers. Fair maidens, jesters and knights alike can practice their skill with tests of strength, axe throwing, archery and jousting. Then, indulge in the spirit of merriment as you gather by the on-street bar hosted by Eighth & Rail.

SENSES is held on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Main Street and Market Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The SENSES Block Party is held the third Thursday of the month from March to October.

For more information visit https://oldtownnewhall.com/senses-block-party.

