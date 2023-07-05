Aug. 20: Bowling For Hope to Benefit Cancer Support

Circle of Hope, Inc. presents the annual Bowling for Hope event on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes in Newhall.

This fundraiser is a great opportunity to bring people together for an exciting family evening or company team-building event. It also can be a community-supportive, competitive yet fun experience for a group of friends or neighbors.

If you aren’t a bowling fan you can still join in the fun, put on a pair of bowling shoes and cheer on your teammates.

Hurry and sign up, because the good team names will go fast. Who’ll be the next Gutter Gal team, or the Pin Heads? The event is anticipated to sell all 24 lanes again this year.

Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and supportive wellness therapies and programs, all free of charge, to cancer survivors and those living with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. Financial assistance for medical treatment is also available to the noninsured and underinsured in the SCV.

Tickets are on sale now visit http://circleofhopeinc.org/bowling.

Price: $250 per lane of five – includes shoes and meal.

Prizes for high scores for men, women, kids and team.

The event will also include a raffle.

Sponsorships are available starting at $250.

Call (661) 254-5218 for sponsorship availability.

Valencia Lanes,

23700 Lyons Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information, please contact event co-chairs: Alexander Hafizi and Dennis Sugasawara. Email at alex@santaclaritamagazine.com or dennis.sugasawara@gmail.com.

For information on Circle of Hope visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

