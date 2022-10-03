header image

1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Monday, Oct 3, 2022

Alexander HafiziDear Community Members,

Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation. Real Way Foundation’s mission is to help those afflicted with personal and financial hardship to regain control of their lives by assisting them in re-entering the workforce and taking steps forward to support themselves.

To learn more go to https://realwayfoundation.org/.

It was so hot outside that we decided to move donuts in the park to Starbucks in September. This event was designed for the people that can’t make a weekday event like our chat & chills but still want to mix and mingle with us. We are doing something a little different in October too.

On Sept. 22, we had our first Civic Engagement event with Justin Charles. He hosted a Meet the Candidates for the William S. Hart Union School District candidates. It was a great success.

Our Social in September was Carlos Cabana Potluck/Pool Party. These socials are always a blast and we all get to know each other so much more. Don’t miss out on the next one.

Don’t miss out on all the fun events we have planned for October.

About JCI Santa Clarita

Our Santa Clarita chapter is is the premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40. JCI Santa Clarita is dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. We believe that to improve the world around us – we must also work to improve our selves. Jaycees, as individual and collective members are known, come from all walks of life. Jaycees are students, professionals, philanthropists, enthusiasts, hobbyists, and friends, but best of all, we are a community within our selves, working to not only impact our world, but help grow as individuals. Jaycees take ownership of our communities by identifying problems and creating targeted solutions to create an impact. Some examples are the following projects and events: Santa’s Helpers & SCV 40 under Forty. We help other Jaycees develop professionally and as individuals through trainings, lectures, and real life opportunities.

We love to have fun! From our monthly socials to our signature events to our training sessions. Join us! For more information, visit https://www.jcisantaclarita.com/.

2022 President of JCI Santa Clarita

-Alexander Hafizi
Monday, Oct 3, 2022
Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
Monday, Oct 3, 2022
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27.
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing

Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Recent media reports about overcrowding and lack of exercise for dogs at some other Los Angeles area animal shelters has prompted discussions about animal shelter population management. This is a key operational issue for animal shelters and deserving of the public’s attention.
Marlee Lauffer | Message From Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

Marlee Lauffer | Message From Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
As summer comes to an end, we can only hope that the extreme heat will also be ending soon! Crazy weather! The hospital is preparing for a very busy remainder of the year with many exciting ways for our community to get involved, from our Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including Bingo or Bust, to the Holiday Home Tour Gala and Boutique.
Help Protect the Santa Clara River at the 27th Annual River Rally Cleanup

Help Protect the Santa Clara River at the 27th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Since the city of Santa Clarita’s incorporation in 1987, your City Council has made protecting our local environment a top priority.
