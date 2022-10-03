Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President

|
October 3
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Calling all Transylvanians! Join the city of Santa Clarita for a screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Centre on Oct. 28 or Oct. 29.
Join the city of Santa Clarita and explore your creative side this ARTober in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month.
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.
Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation.
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 2,615 new cases countywide.
The California Nurses Association, a union with more than 100,000 members in the state, applauds California Govenor Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign S.B. 1334 into law, guaranteeing enforceable breaks for public-sector and University of California workers who provide or support direct patient care in a hospital, clinic, or public health setting.
A federal grant is helping the California Highway Patrol increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state.
On Friday, Oct. 1, the California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
Sixteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2022/23 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,682 new cases countywide and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The HOV, High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool, lanes are open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
Two recent graduates of CalArts’ MFA Experimental Animation Program, Moon (Yuezhu) Wang and Dairys Escoto De León, have been selected for the 2022-23 Association for Independent Colleges of Art and Design Post-Graduate Teaching Fellowships.
Join Route 66 Classic Grill for the longest monthly Classic Car Show in Southern California history. The last show of 2022 will be held Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County’s new Veteran Suicide Review Team met for the first time Thursday, Sept. 29, kick-starting an innovative and collaborative approach to reducing veteran suicide in the county.
Agua Dulce Winery will host StompFest on Saturday, Oct. 1 at noon.
Do you want to create a post on Facebook and Instagram at the same time? Learn to schedule posts, respond to comments and inbox messages from one place by attending this free Small Business Development Center webinar, "Manage Your Social Media Platform, Meta Business Suite."
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions will host a Veteran Career Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Curtiss-Wright facility.
