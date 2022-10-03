Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President

Dear Community Members,

Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation. Real Way Foundation’s mission is to help those afflicted with personal and financial hardship to regain control of their lives by assisting them in re-entering the workforce and taking steps forward to support themselves.

To learn more go to https://realwayfoundation.org/.

It was so hot outside that we decided to move donuts in the park to Starbucks in September. This event was designed for the people that can’t make a weekday event like our chat & chills but still want to mix and mingle with us. We are doing something a little different in October too.

On Sept. 22, we had our first Civic Engagement event with Justin Charles. He hosted a Meet the Candidates for the William S. Hart Union School District candidates. It was a great success.

Our Social in September was Carlos Cabana Potluck/Pool Party. These socials are always a blast and we all get to know each other so much more. Don’t miss out on the next one.

Don’t miss out on all the fun events we have planned for October.

About JCI Santa Clarita

Our Santa Clarita chapter is is the premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40. JCI Santa Clarita is dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. We believe that to improve the world around us – we must also work to improve our selves. Jaycees, as individual and collective members are known, come from all walks of life. Jaycees are students, professionals, philanthropists, enthusiasts, hobbyists, and friends, but best of all, we are a community within our selves, working to not only impact our world, but help grow as individuals. Jaycees take ownership of our communities by identifying problems and creating targeted solutions to create an impact. Some examples are the following projects and events: Santa’s Helpers & SCV 40 under Forty. We help other Jaycees develop professionally and as individuals through trainings, lectures, and real life opportunities.

We love to have fun! From our monthly socials to our signature events to our training sessions. Join us! For more information, visit https://www.jcisantaclarita.com/.

2022 President of JCI Santa Clarita

-Alexander Hafizi

