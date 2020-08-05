Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will hold a memorial walk fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23.

Here’s a note from the Collaborative organizers with more details:

“Last year we held a Memorial Backpack Walk that took us down one side of Lyons Avenue and back up the other side. We had a great turnout with entrants walking with their backpacks led by our current Collaborative President holding the American Flag.

“Afterward, everyone enjoyed burgers and ice cream.

“Due to the COVID-19 restrictions we are unable to hold a large in-person gathering, so we’ve decided to do it virtually this year on August 22-23.

“You can use this day to take a walk in your neighborhood, at a park, on a trail or along a beach as a means of raising funds for the Collaborative.

“Go to our Website (www.scv-vets.org or Facebook Page) and download your Walking Bib.

“Encourage your family, friends, co-workers to either join you or sponsor you.

“Take videos and/or photos and send them to us while you participate, and we’ll post them on Facebook as you walk.

“There will be a special prize for the most original backpack.

“To donate please go to our website and click on Donate and select your desired amount or if you prefer to send a check address it to: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, 23222 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.”