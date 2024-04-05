County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center located at 23222 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

The SCVSC provides referrals and resources covering 21 community services available to veterans, active-military and their families. These include, but are not limited to housing, medical & dental, education, employment, training, VA benefits, etc.

The SCVSC has been in existence since 2017 and began serving 650 veterans the first year and currently serves over 2,000 Santa Clarita Valley veterans per year.

A food pantry is located on premises including baked, canned and packaged goods as well as refrigerated items.

Approximately 35 volunteers staff the Veteran Center Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and support various veteran events throughout the year.

For more information on SCVSC call (661) 753-3559 or visit www.scv-vets.org.

