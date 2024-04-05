header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
| Friday, Apr 5, 2024
Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center located at 23222 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

The SCVSC provides referrals and resources covering 21 community services available to veterans, active-military and their families. These include, but are not limited to housing, medical & dental, education, employment, training, VA benefits, etc.

The SCVSC has been in existence since 2017 and began serving 650 veterans the first year and currently serves over 2,000 Santa Clarita Valley veterans per year.

A food pantry is located on premises including baked, canned and packaged goods as well as refrigerated items.

Approximately 35 volunteers staff the Veteran Center Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and support various veteran events throughout the year.

For more information on SCVSC call (661) 753-3559 or visit www.scv-vets.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services

County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
FULL STORY...

CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program

CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
FULL STORY...

Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’

Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’
Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education is proud to announce the launch of the Breaking the Biz Podcast, showcasing weekly the remarkable journey of professionals working in the entertainment industry.
FULL STORY...

April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop

April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.
FULL STORY...

April 6: American Cancer Society Relay Rally

April 6: American Cancer Society Relay Rally
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Come out and join the fun at the Relay Rally on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Newhall Crossing, located at the courtyard by Laemmle Theatre, 22500 Lyons Avenue.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Valencia on Friday, April 12.
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting local history buffs and adventure lovers to a free presentation, “Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850,” featuring graphic novelist Deborah Fox, author of “The Man Who Beat Death Valley.”
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The nomination deadline is April 19.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
 California Institute of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts announced Tuesday a formal affiliation that will join CalArts and VCFA together in the ongoing delivery of transformative arts education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Springtime, with all its blossoms and lovely weather is a popular time to get married. If you are looking to say “I do” at this picturesque time of year, look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
College of the Canyons continued its triumph in the Western State Conference (WSC) with another first place finish in the books, this time producing its best score of the year at an even par.
Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
The Master's University beach volleyball team closed out the 2024 season with a win Thursday, defeating the No. 6 University of Saint Katherine Firebirds 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
Canyon Country Farmers Market Hosting Cooking Class Series
Are you tired of spending a fortune on dining out and ready to take charge of your meals? Join us for a series of dynamic cooking classes designed to empower you in the kitchen!
Canyon Country Farmers Market Hosting Cooking Class Series
CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte
The California Institute of the Arts community mourns the loss of beloved teacher and alumnus Lou Florimonte (Film/Video MFA 77), who passed away last month.
CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte
Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong
One key indicator of student satisfaction is a school’s fall-to-spring retention rate. In other words, what percentage of eligible undergraduate students who enroll in the fall return after winter break?
Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong
COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Zeniah Ellsworth (women's track and field) and Paul Grimonpon (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 25-30.
COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week
Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
Lennar announced the debut of stunning new gated single-family homes at the master-planned community Tesoro Highlands on an idyllic hilltop setting in Santa Clarita.
Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
‘Spring’ Into Action with REAL ID
Nearly 17.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 143,485 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
‘Spring’ Into Action with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
CIF Commissioner Mike West | Support, Appreciation, History
It is anticipated that the three bylaw changes proposed by the CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will pass this coming Friday, April 5 at the State CIF Federated Council meeting.
CIF Commissioner Mike West | Support, Appreciation, History
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Feel the breeze and take in the sweeping views at the City’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
The SCVEDC in partnership with College of the Canyons have unveiled their plans for the 2204 Economic Outlook Event. 
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Israeli-American journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev will discuss his most recent publication, “Israel’s Black Panthers: The Radicals who Punctured a Nation’s Founding Myth” on Tuesday, April 9, at California State University, Northridge.
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
The LA County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 160 nonprofit organizations across the L.A. region starting this summer.
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
SCVNews.com