May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
| Friday, May 5, 2023
Military Spouse Appreciation Event!

Hello Auto Group Valencia and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will partner to honor military spouses on Friday, May 26.

The special spa day event will honor military spouses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event will be held at Anthony Vince Nail Spa, located at 24250 Town Center Drive, #140, Valencia, CA 91355 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This Wellness Day is open to the first 40 registrants and will include:

–Mani/Pedi

–Complimentary Drink

–Lunch

–Gift Bag

Starbucks and Hello Auto Group Valencia will provide complimentary coffee and pastries from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. lunch will be served.

Limited to the first 40 registrants and includes both female and male spouses.

For information on the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative visit www.scv-vets.org.

For questions contact jessica.ortega@helloautogroup.com.

