May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses

Hello Auto Group Valencia and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will partner to honor military spouses on Friday, May 26.
The special spa day event will honor military spouses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The event will be held at Anthony Vince Nail Spa, located at 24250 Town Center Drive, #140, Valencia, CA 91355 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This Wellness Day is open to the first 40 registrants and will include:
–Mani/Pedi
–Complimentary Drink
–Lunch
–Gift Bag
Starbucks and Hello Auto Group Valencia will provide complimentary coffee and pastries from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. lunch will be served.
Limited to the first 40 registrants and includes both female and male spouses.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Bag Sale from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14. Visit any of the library branches, buy a book bag for just $7 and fill it with a variety of items available from the bookstore.
Homeless Connect Day will be held Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This is a one-day special event that brings over 45 agencies and organizations together to provide free one stop services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness.
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract.
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public workshop on May 5, to discuss and gather input regarding the DMV’s development of proposed regulations governing the use of alternatives to traditional vehicle registration.
The Valencia based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that they have expanded their services through exclusive relationships with proprietary manufacturing partners to become a white label provider, delivering product lines to Lief’s preferred partners.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables, today announced the installation of a new 12.37-megawatt solar carport and energy storage system at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.
College of the Canyons student Jesse McClure is one of 175 students to be recognized nationally as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll for his voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections.
