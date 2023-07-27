header image

1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC
| Thursday, Jul 27, 2023
Veteran Job Fair

Veterans, active duty and their families, are invited to come meet with over 40 companies and organizations looking to hire veterans Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus in the East Gym.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, Curtiss-Wright and COC.

For more information, contact Jeff Stabile at with (805) 657-1967 or jeff@pegasus2.net.

Participating vendors can register at www.scv-vets.org.

TMU Adds Chloe Auble to Women’s Basketball Roster
Chloe Auble, a 5-11 guard from Valdez, Alaska, has committed to The Master's University to continue her basketball career.
TMU Adds Chloe Auble to Women’s Basketball Roster
Melanie Long Named New CUSD Preschool Coordinator
Castaic Union School District is delighted to welcome Melanie Long as the new Coordinator of Preschool Programs.
Melanie Long Named New CUSD Preschool Coordinator
Aug. 5: SCV Water Landscape Workshop
Need help determining what plants to use in your landscape?
Aug. 5: SCV Water Landscape Workshop
Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
There’s no shortage of exciting events for residents to attend this summer.
Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman
The Valley Industry Association is honored to announce Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting has been appointed as 2024 Chairwoman for the organization.
VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman
Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
The Child & Family Center was one of several agencies who received funding from AB102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.
Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC
Veterans, active duty and their families, are invited to come meet with over 40 companies and organizations looking to hire veterans Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus in the East Gym.
Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC
Aug 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Aug 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientation
Meet New CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West
Welcome to the 2023-2024 year!!! As I begin my tenure as the 10th commissioner of the CIF Southern Section, I would like the opportunity to introduce myself to those of you who do not know me.
Meet New CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West
L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth
Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.v
L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Stable
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 48 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Stable
Lane Closures Continue on SR-14
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Lane Closures Continue on SR-14
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Gibbon Center Welcomes Newest Baby Gibbon
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has welcomed the newest member of its family, a male baby Javan Gibbon named Rocky.
Gibbon Center Welcomes Newest Baby Gibbon
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory Extended Through Thursday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory Extended Through Thursday
Castaic District Announces New Assistant Superintendent
The Castaic Union School District proudly announces the appointment of Stephanie Beach as the new Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.
Castaic District Announces New Assistant Superintendent
Providence Holy Cross Earns Five Star Rating From Medicare, Medicaid Services
Two Providence hospitals in Southern California, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, earned 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency announced today.
Providence Holy Cross Earns Five Star Rating From Medicare, Medicaid Services
Schiavo Champions Reduced Costs for Healthcare
Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.
Schiavo Champions Reduced Costs for Healthcare
Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Coach Adam Waddell has a lot to celebrate this summer, with two teams winning a National Championship.
Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships
CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Aug. 17: Free Webinar ‘Helping Your Child Cope with Back-To-School Anxiety’
With the start of a new school year around the corner, it’s normal for children to feel anxious about upcoming changes. After being at home or summer camp for the summer, the transition to a new teacher and new peers can feel overwhelming. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is hosting a live, free webinar to help your child cope with back-to-school anxiety. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PST.
Aug. 17: Free Webinar ‘Helping Your Child Cope with Back-To-School Anxiety’
Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV
Updates: Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
Multiple fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday with the largest, the Agua Fire, consuming at least 100 acres.
Updates: Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
