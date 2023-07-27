Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC

Veterans, active duty and their families, are invited to come meet with over 40 companies and organizations looking to hire veterans Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus in the East Gym.
The event is being co-sponsored by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, Curtiss-Wright and COC.
For more information, contact Jeff Stabile at with (805) 657-1967 or jeff@pegasus2.net.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.v
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Two Providence hospitals in Southern California, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, earned 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency announced today.
Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
With the start of a new school year around the corner, it’s normal for children to feel anxious about upcoming changes. After being at home or summer camp for the summer, the transition to a new teacher and new peers can feel overwhelming. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is hosting a live, free webinar to help your child cope with back-to-school anxiety. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PST.
