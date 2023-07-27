Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC

The Child & Family Center was one of several agencies who received funding from AB102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.

The Valley Industry Association is honored to announce Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting has been appointed as 2024 Chairwoman for the organization.

There’s no shortage of exciting events for residents to attend this summer.

Need help determining what plants to use in your landscape?

Castaic Union School District is delighted to welcome Melanie Long as the new Coordinator of Preschool Programs.

Chloe Auble, a 5-11 guard from Valdez, Alaska, has committed to The Master's University to continue her basketball career.

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 48 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.v

Welcome to the 2023-2024 year!!! As I begin my tenure as the 10th commissioner of the CIF Southern Section, I would like the opportunity to introduce myself to those of you who do not know me.

Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

Veterans, active duty and their families, are invited to come meet with over 40 companies and organizations looking to hire veterans Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus in the East Gym.

Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.

Two Providence hospitals in Southern California, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, earned 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency announced today.

The Castaic Union School District proudly announces the appointment of Stephanie Beach as the new Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has welcomed the newest member of its family, a male baby Javan Gibbon named Rocky.

Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Coach Adam Waddell has a lot to celebrate this summer, with two teams winning a National Championship.

CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.

- Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [ story

Aug. 17: Free Webinar ‘Helping Your Child Cope with Back-To-School Anxiety’ With the start of a new school year around the corner, it’s normal for children to feel anxious about upcoming changes. After being at home or summer camp for the summer, the transition to a new teacher and new peers can feel overwhelming. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is hosting a live, free webinar to help your child cope with back-to-school anxiety. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PST.

Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.