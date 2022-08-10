Water drop


Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022

By Press Release

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot located at 19201 Via Princessa.

In partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps., the city of Santa Clarita is proud to present a free opportunity for residents to dispose of their used and scrap tires.

Most tires and rims will be accepted with the exception of oversized tires, such as tractor tires. Attendees that are planning to drop off more than nine tires must contact the Department of Public Health at (626)430-5540 to request a Tire Transport Form. Items from businesses will not be accepted at this event. Tires that are recycled are diverted from landfills and get a second life as rubber mulch for landscaping or crumb rubber for street paving projects.

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to offer another opportunity for residents to participate in a free event that benefits the environment.

To learn more about the tire collection event and other green resources in Santa Clarita, please visit the website or call (661)286-4098.

