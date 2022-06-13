Aug. 31: New ABC Certification Deadline for All SCV Bar and Restaurant Employees

Every bar and restaurant employee who serves alcohol in the state of California must obtain a new certification.

A new law that many of the affected people have never heard about becomes effective July 1, 2022. It involves all liquor licenses from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and persons employed by such licensees to serve alcohol to patrons.

Assembly Bill 1221, or the Responsible Beverage Service Training Act, will require bartenders, waitstaff and their managers at establishments licensed to serve alcohol to undergo a three- to four-hour training on how alcohol affects the body, the consequences of over-serving, basic laws regulating alcohol and intervention techniques for dealing with inebriated customers. Workers must then pass a two-hour open-book exam.

Deadline for compliance is Aug. 31, 2022.

For more information on how to obtain training and on compliance visit the State of California Alcoholic Beverage Control website.

