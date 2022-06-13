Aug. 31: New ABC Certification Deadline for All SCV Bar and Restaurant Employees

Uploaded: , Monday, Jun 13, 2022

By Press Release

Every bar and restaurant employee who serves alcohol in the state of California must obtain a new certification.

A new law that many of the affected people have never heard about becomes effective July 1, 2022. It involves all liquor licenses from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and persons employed by such licensees to serve alcohol to patrons.

Assembly Bill 1221, or the Responsible Beverage Service Training Act, will require bartenders, waitstaff and their managers at establishments licensed to serve alcohol to undergo a three- to four-hour training on how alcohol affects the body, the consequences of over-serving, basic laws regulating alcohol and intervention techniques for dealing with inebriated customers. Workers must then pass a two-hour open-book exam.

Deadline for compliance is Aug. 31, 2022.

For more information on how to obtain training and on compliance visit the State of California Alcoholic Beverage Control website.

No Comments for : Aug. 31: New ABC Certification Deadline for All SCV Bar and Restaurant Employees


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Monday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Now Higher Than a Year Ago

    Monday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Now Higher Than a Year Ago

    46 mins ago
  • Sept. 3: Brad Paisley Set to Headline at Santa Clarita Boots, Brews Country Music Festival

    Sept. 3: Brad Paisley Set to Headline at Santa Clarita Boots, Brews Country Music Festival

    2 hours ago
  • Camp Host Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park

    Camp Host Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park

    4 hours ago
  • June 18: Seminar Addresses Home Needs for Aging in Place

    June 18: Seminar Addresses Home Needs for Aging in Place

    4 hours ago
  • L.A. Public Health Warns Consumers of Fake COVID-19 Test Kits

    L.A. Public Health Warns Consumers of Fake COVID-19 Test Kits

    4 hours ago
  • July 9: Lord Chamberlain Gala Honors Patti Rasmussen

    July 9: Lord Chamberlain Gala Honors Patti Rasmussen

    4 hours ago
  • Aug. 31: New ABC Certification Deadline for All SCV Bar and Restaurant Employees

    Aug. 31: New ABC Certification Deadline for All SCV Bar and Restaurant Employees

    5 hours ago
  • Former Saugus School Board President Pleads No Contest to Grand Theft

    Former Saugus School Board President Pleads No Contest to Grand Theft

    5 hours ago
  • June 21: Empowered Women Network Summer Celebration

    June 21: Empowered Women Network Summer Celebration

    6 hours ago
  • July 12: Tickets Go on Sale to Soraya’s 2022-23 Signature Series

    July 12: Tickets Go on Sale to Soraya’s 2022-23 Signature Series

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.