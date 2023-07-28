Aug. 4: BlackHeart Locals Only! Music Night at The MAIN

Locals Only! is a music series brought to you by The MAIN that features bands from the Santa Clarita Valley. Come out and enjoy an intimate evening of great music from talented musicians. On Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The MAIN will present BlackHeart.

BlackHeart is a hard hitting four-piece rock band from northern Los Angeles County. A confirmed, true Rock Band, this female-fronted foursome offers a fantastic array of rock favorites. This band doesn’t shy away from the technical or the ultra-challenging covers.

Hear songs from classic and current rockers, alike. Artists like Pat Benatar, Dio, Black Sabbath, Tom Petty, Shinedown, Godsmack, Heart, Scorpions, Jethro Tull, System of a Down … to name a few favorites.

Currently, the band is working on their- first album of original songs. Watch for it in the summer of 2024.

General Admission: $15 (Tickets are extremely limited).

Click here for tickets.

For additional information, or to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMain.org.

BlackHeart

Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...