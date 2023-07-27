Aug. 5: SCV Water Landscape Workshop

Need help determining what plants to use in your landscape? Experts have taken the guesswork out by identifying the top plants that look beautiful and grow well in the Santa Clarita Valley. They’ll make a great addition to your landscape for years to come!

Join SCV Water for a free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, Top Plants for the SCV, on Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 9 a.m.

In this class, seasoned professionals have done the groundwork for you by handpicking the most stunning and thriving plants perfectly suited for the SCV, ensuring a lasting and picturesque addition to your garden. Say goodbye to uncertainty and embrace a vibrant landscape that will flourish for years to come. Register to learn more from an expert teacher, John Windsor, who is both a Certified Arborist and California Certified Nurseryman.

“If you are looking for new plants for your landscape, join us for our ‘Top Plants for the SCV’ class,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “We will be discussing a variety of trees and shrubs that do well in the SCV.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about one hour. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Top Plants for SCV Landscape Workshop, and to see the complete 2023 workshop schedule, visit

yourscvwater.com/gardeningclasses/.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Laura Gallegos, SV Water senior public affairs specialist at lgallegos@scvwa.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...