[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
| Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
ruby princess

The New South Wales Police Force in Australia has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the docking and disembarking of the cruise ship Ruby Princess in Sydney Harbor last month.

The Ruby Princess is operated by Carnival Australia, part of Carnival Corporation & plc, which also operates Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises.

Almost 2,700 passengers, some reportedly exhibiting flu-like symptoms, freely left the ship after it docked in Sydney on March 19.

NSW Ministry of Health officials tested passengers for COVID-19 and more than 340 tested positive, as did 16 crewmembers.

A team of 30 detectives from State Crime, Counter-Terrorism and Special Tactics and Marine Area Commands has been seconded to Strike Force Bast and will be assisted by intelligence analysts and other specialist officers, according to an NSW Police news release Wednesday.

A news release from authorities in the Australian state follows, issued Sunday as the probe was launched.

After being tasked by the NSW Premier to conduct initial investigations, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller today (Sunday 5 April 2020) announced that a criminal investigation is now underway to fully examine the communications, actions, and other circumstances that led to the docking and disembarking of the vessel at Sydney Harbour on Thursday 19 March 2020.

The investigation is being led by the Homicide Squad’s Detective Chief Inspector Jason Dickinson, who is experienced in complex and protracted investigations, with oversight from the NSW Coroner.

It is expected the investigation will involve interviewing thousands of witnesses, including the Ruby Princess’ captain and doctors, the crew and passengers; and staff from various Commonwealth and NSW Government offices and agencies.

Commissioner Fuller said his initial assessment of the vessel’s pratique left questions about the transparency in conceptualising the health conditions of passengers and crew in relation to COVID-19.

“I’ve examined a number of phone calls between NSW Ambulance, Port Authority of NSW and NSW Police that stemmed from the initial 17-minute Triple Zero call from the ship to NSW Ambulance on 18 March,” the Commissioner said.

“There appears to have been an exceptional amount of effort put in by Ports to determine the true nature of the conditions on board – and even delayed the vessel’s arrival until they were provided additional information.

“After reviewing the information at hand, the only way I can determine whether our national biosecurity laws or our state laws were broken is through a criminal investigation.”

The Commissioner added that investigators will examine the actions of everyone involved – whether from the cruise company or government agencies.

“This is a complex issue and we will need information from many witnesses to answer all the questions about how this ship ended up docking last month,” the Commissioner said.

“We are mindful that some of the key information we need will also come from passengers, so I urge those who were on-board to reach out to us – please contact Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.”

Anyone who was on-board the Ruby Princess and has information relevant to the investigation, including details of symptoms, illness, or medical advice during the journey is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Aspen Medical are continuing to assess the health of the crew on board the Ruby Princess and have developed a plan in conjunction with NSW Health, the NSW Police Force’s Marine Area Command, and Australian Border Force to manage their welfare until they can depart Australian waters.

Police have been advised that up to 200 of the 1040 crew members currently on board the vessel are displaying symptoms, while 16 crew members are confirmed to have returned positive results for COVID-19.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-08-2020 Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
04-07-2020 Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
04-07-2020 New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
04-07-2020 Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
04-06-2020 April 14: Supes to Consider More Aid for Small Businesses
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, with a minimum of 153 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
Hart School District Names New Directors
The William S. Hart Union High School District has appointed Dr. Mariane Doyle and Nadia Cotti to new roles effective July 1.
Hart School District Names New Directors
Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested
A family feud over toilet paper led to the arrest of a 26-year old man who allegedly punched his mother in Saugus early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station officials.
Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested
California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday to help the state procure necessary medical supplies to fight COVID-19.
California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies
Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that provides expanded support for older adults and vulnerable young children.
Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
The New South Wales Police Force in Australia has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the docking and disembarking of the cruise ship Ruby Princess in Sydney Harbor last month.
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19
MV Transporation, which operates Santa Clarita Transit under contract with the city of Santa Clarita, has confirmed at least two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19
Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta
Taking advantage of recently approved rules, the federal government is quickly following through on President Donald Trump’s promise to quiet environmentalists and “open up the water” to California farmers.
Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta
Judicial Council Adopts Zero Bail for Most Misdemeanors
The California Judicial Council approved 11 temporary emergency rules at its virtual meeting Tuesday, including setting bail statewide at $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies
Judicial Council Adopts Zero Bail for Most Misdemeanors
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19
According to Fire Department officials, 32 personnel currently have been tested. Of those tested, 12 LACFD personnel have been confirmed as being COVID-19 positive.
L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Saugus High School and its Principal Vince Ferry has won the Best Leadership Program Award from Teen Truth, a national organization with a mission to build school culture and empower student voice in every aspect of education.
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Opens Wednesday at COC
Los Angeles County will activate a new drive-through, appointment-only COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons on Wednesday morning, April 8.
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Opens Wednesday at COC
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
The sliver of optimism comes with a dose of reality for California’s nearly 40 million residents who are trapped in their homes for the foreseeable future: It will likely be the beginning of June, not May, before there is even a chance of easing the restrictions.
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly "@Lunch With…" virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
County Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 169 deaths. At least 139 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes
College of the Canyons is a major hub of activity in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes
Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
My colleagues on the front line face an opponent in this war that is unknown. There are no curative tools to fight against it, communications are limited because the virus is poorly understood, and options are variable because of unpredictability.
Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced Monday that the firm has completed the sale of an absolute triple-net ground lease for a new construction, single-tenant Circle K convenience store and gas station located at 24010 Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
Update as of 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 7: Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced that disembarkation will continue (Tuesday), with an additional nine domestic charter flights scheduled. All charters were arranged by Princess Cruises. Guests requiring shoreside medical care have been disembarked and are being treated at local and regional hospitals.
Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
Financial Resources Available to County Residents, Employers During Crisis
The County of Los Angeles is committed to providing residents and their families with important resources throughout the COVID-19 crisis that address financial stressors.
Financial Resources Available to County Residents, Employers During Crisis
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), with support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Tuesday that the LA County Employer Assistance Grant Fund will be launched on Wednesday, April 8.
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce
One person died in a head-on collision early Tuesday morning on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.
One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce
Community Urged to be Voice of Children as Concern for Child Safety Rises
On the heels of the announcement that students will remain out of school for the remainder of the academic year due to the current public health crisis, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is calling on residents to help ensure that children remain safe.
Community Urged to be Voice of Children as Concern for Child Safety Rises
%d bloggers like this: