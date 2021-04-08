Avenue Kearny Building Sells for $6 Million

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate advisors Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, and Matt Sreden represented the seller in the sale of a 23,817-square-foot professional office building in a prime Valencia location.

The property is located at 25050 Avenue Kearny in Valencia, within the prestigious Valencia Industrial Center, on the corner of Avenue Scott and Avenue Kearny. The building is comprised of 30 professional office suites occupied by a mixture of short and long-term tenants. The efficiently sized office suites range in size from 378 square feet to 1,864 square feet.

The surroundings of the property include professional office and industrial buildings as well as retail centers. It is within minutes from Valencia Town Center amenities, restaurants, fitness centers, daycare centers, golf courses, the Hyatt Hotel and Conference Center and the new Newhall Ranch Development (20,000 +/- residential units), and it is easily accessible to I-5, SR-14 and SR-126.

The property sold for $6,000,000.

For more information, call (818) 252.9900 ext. 208

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., founded in 2018 and headquartered in Valencia, California, is a full service commercial real estate firm that offers clients personalized service, local knowledge and a pioneering approach to brokerage services. The firm’s full spectrum of services includes tenant and landlord rep, leasing, sales (owner-user and investments), 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, and providing clients with exceptional brokerage services. For more information, visit www.Spectrumcre.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...