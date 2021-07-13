Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Bank of America to help further its mission of helping all young people reach their full potential. For many years, Bank of America has worked with Boys & Girls Clubs to help put youth, teens and families on the path to financial stability and upward mobility.

“Bank of America’s support comes at a critical time as we work to move forward past the challenges of the last year,” said Matthew Nelson, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. This grant is an investment in the young people we serve. he Club is committed to continuing to provide hope and opportunity to those who need us most by supporting academic success, providing a second home, and building leaders,”

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering children and teens fun and enriching programs and activities this summer – in a safe environment.

“As society begins to safely reopen, it will be more important than ever to provide quality summer programs and resources for kids and teens,” said Raul A. Anaya, president, Bank of America Los Angeles. said he Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues to be an important partner for families and the community and we’re proud to help them make a positive impact.”

The Club provides kids with safe and fun summer experiences that give them the confidence to play, grow, and learn. From fun outdoor and indoor games to educational programs, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is the place where kids can be themselves and make new friends. At the Club youth development professionals empower kids and teens to excel in school, become good citizens and lead healthy, productive lives on their paths to great futures. Teen programming is available at the Newhall and Canyon Country Clubhouses. Breakfast, lunch, and snack is provided daily. The summer Val Verde program is being provided thanks to support from Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and in partnership with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation.

Safety measures for all youth and Club staff include health screenings, face coverings, regular hand washing, and increased cleaning. Many Club professionals have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



