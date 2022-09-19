header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 19
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Barger Announces $2.3M Allocation for Fifth District’s Homeless Outreach
| Monday, Sep 19, 2022
LA County Homeless

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

The services will be provided by the Sheriff’s Department Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) Homeless Engagement Team (HET) professionals who specialize in engaging people experiencing homelessness.

“Lifting people out of homelessness requires both expertise and perseverance,” stated Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I’ve heard loud and clear from my constituents that more needs to be done to address homelessness in their communities. These funds will procure the services of additional deputies and outreach professionals who know how to compassionately engage people experiencing homelessness. Their model and approach works.”

With this funding, four new outreach teams will offer services exclusively in the Fifth Supervisorial District, with a special focus on the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, portions of the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley. A fourth team will rove between these regions, lending additional support wherever it is needed.

The outreach efforts are performed by professionals from HET and HOST deputies trained in crisis stabilization and intervention. Their daily missions proactively seek people experiencing homelessness, build relationships with those individuals, and work to connect them to services and housing.
Fall Sports Coming to Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde Parks

Fall Sports Coming to Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde Parks
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
As we settle into another school season this fall, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is proud to announce a new slate of Youth Sports Leagues for the Fall 2022 season.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: 84 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths

Monday COVID Roundup: 84 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 36 deaths and 3,502 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Health Alert: Counterfeit Pills Contaminated with Fentanyl

L.A. County Health Alert: Counterfeit Pills Contaminated with Fentanyl
Friday, Sep 16, 2022
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID Roundup: New Fall Booster Vaccine Urged to Prevent Winter Surge

Friday COVID Roundup: New Fall Booster Vaccine Urged to Prevent Winter Surge
Friday, Sep 16, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,944 new cases countywide and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 4: Locals Only An Evening with Sara Niemietz at The MAIN
The MAIN is presenting Locals Only: An Evening with Sara Niemietz on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
Nov. 4: Locals Only An Evening with Sara Niemietz at The MAIN
Sept. 20: SUSD Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: SUSD Board Meeting
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child and Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., at the Center’s main facility, located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
COC’s CPRM Department Recognized Nationally
For the second time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement, and Risk Management department received a 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
COC’s CPRM Department Recognized Nationally
Fall Sports Coming to Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde Parks
As we settle into another school season this fall, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is proud to announce a new slate of Youth Sports Leagues for the Fall 2022 season.
Fall Sports Coming to Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde Parks
TMU’s Steve Waldeck Named NAIA Administrator of the Year
The Master's University Senior Associate Athletic Director Steve Waldeck has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Charles Morris Administrator of the Year.
TMU’s Steve Waldeck Named NAIA Administrator of the Year
California Humanities Awards Santa Clarita Public Library $5K
The Santa Clarita Public Library has been awarded $5,000 by California Humanities for the upcoming project titled, “Connections – Connecting Through Art, Nature, Healing and Story.”
California Humanities Awards Santa Clarita Public Library $5K
Local Deputy Competes in Motorcycle Skills Rodeo
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Motors Sergeant Travis Kelly competed in the Orange County Traffic Officer's Association Motorcycle Skills Rodeo held Sept. 14 in Huntington Beach.
Local Deputy Competes in Motorcycle Skills Rodeo
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Sept. 29: Child & Family Center Holds Sober Social Event
The Child & Family Center will host the first Sober Social Event on Thursday, Sept. 29 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: Child & Family Center Holds Sober Social Event
Hart District Announces Beginning of Foothill League Competition
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Foothill League Competition will start Friday, Sept. 16.
Hart District Announces Beginning of Foothill League Competition
Caltrans to Begin Work on Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd Off-ramp
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022.
Caltrans to Begin Work on Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd Off-ramp
CalArts Center for New Performance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
CalArts Center for New Performance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season
TMU Mustangs Golf Drive Past Competition in Final Round
Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
TMU Mustangs Golf Drive Past Competition in Final Round
Sept. 23: Chamber to Hold J Sabry Fine Art Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is welcoming J Sabry Fine Art to the Santa Clarita Valley with a grand opening ribbon cutting.
Sept. 23: Chamber to Hold J Sabry Fine Art Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Council Votes to Take Over SCVHistory Archive, OK’s Funding
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 grand request on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from SCVTV to facilitate technology upgrades in order to preserve the archival items saved on the SCVHistory.com website.
Council Votes to Take Over SCVHistory Archive, OK’s Funding
Sept. 18-24: Child Passenger Safety Week
The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.
Sept. 18-24: Child Passenger Safety Week
