Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.

Her announcement comes as the busy holiday shopping season approaches – and, along with it, an increased threat of crime.

“This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching and the threat of increased criminal activity is real,” Barger said. “Last year’s smash-and-grab crime wave taught us we need to be ready to prevent theft before it happens. The funds I’m allocating to Sheriff stations in the Fifth District will help provide more law enforcement patrols and increase their presence in the communities I represent. Everyone deserves to feel safe during the holidays, whether they work in retail, are out shopping for loved ones, or simply enjoying time off at home.”

Sheriff Robert Luna reacted to Barger’s announcement, stating “With Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s significant financial support, we will be increasing high visibility patrols in the unincorporated areas in the Fifth District, in an effort to deter crime and provide for a safer shopping experience. As always, we encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings, keep valuables hidden out of sight when parking their vehicle, and report any suspicious activity to their local Sheriff’s station.”

Dr. Sandra Thomas, president of the Altadena Chamber of Commerce, commented on Barger’s action. “Retail shop owners need to feel protected and families need to feel safe while strolling and shopping during this holiday season,” Dr. Thomas said. “Neighborhood shops and small businesses in particular will greatly benefit from Supervisor Barger’s commitment of funds for more law enforcement presence in the communities she represents. We are thankful for her support.”

The following L.A. County Sheriff Department patrol stations will receive funding from Barger: Altadena, Crescenta Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale, and San Dimas.

Collectively, these five stations serve over 40 communities, including Santa Clarita. Click [here] to view names of communities served by each station.

Earlier this year, Barger worked with local Sheriff’s stations and chambers of commerce in the East San Gabriel Valley and Antelope Valley on their “No Cash In Store” campaign. Through the initiative, Barger’s office created signage to distribute to local businesses to place on their doors to dissuade robbers from break-ins.

