Barger, Hahn Request Letter Supporting Resolution Condemning Azerbaijan’s Actions

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will ask the Board to send a five-signature letter in support of House Resolution 1165, introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier, which condemns Azerbaijan’s deadly military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Armenian community and denounces Turkey’s interference in the conflict.
On Sept. 27, 2020, Azerbaijan began an unprovoked military operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region directly impacting Armenians. This ongoing military offense has included attacks on civilian and residential structures, which killed more than 22 innocent civilians including children and older adults and wounded more than 80 people, according to the Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh.
“The atrocities in Armenia at the hands of Azerbaijan and Turkey feel too familiar and we will not stand by while innocent lives are taken and property is destroyed,” said Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Armenians deserved peace a century ago—and they deserve it today.”
Los Angeles County is home to the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia. For years, the County has supported the Armenian community through continued advocacy for their rights and increased awareness of their history.
“We have a moral obligation to use our platforms to speak out for the people of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia and support the Armenian Americans who call Los Angeles County home,” said Hahn. “We cannot sit idly by as human rights are violated and we will continue to condemn the attacks by the Azerbaijani government, denounce Turkey’s reported participation, support a ceasefire and peaceful solutions, while looking at how to support this region as they rebuild when there is peace.”
The House Resolution, cosponsored by multiple members of the Los Angeles County Congressional Delegation including Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Brad Sherman, Rep, Judy Chu, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Tony Cardenas, Rep. Grace Napolitano, Rep. Linda Sanchez, and Rep. Gil Cisneros, outlines the following necessary actions:
(1) Condemns Azerbaijan’s continued aggressive military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh and breaches of the cease-fire agreement;
(2) Denounces Turkey’s reported participation in and escalation of the conflict under President Tayyip Erdoğan;
(3) Supports an immediate return to the cease-fire agreement along the line of contact between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan and a peaceful solution which protects all parties’ human rights and joins with other countries supporting the same goals; and
(4) Reaffirms United States support of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Minsk Group efforts to secure an agreement from Azerbaijan to cease offensive military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia and to accept independent third-party monitoring along the line of contact.
The motion by Supervisors Barger and Hahn can be found here.
House Resolution 1165 by Congressmember Speier can be found here.
California “strongly discourages” trick-or-treating and recommends residents celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year with those in the same household, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.
California “strongly discourages” trick-or-treating and recommends residents celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year with those in the same household, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Tanos Abdo Habr, a 62-year-old from Santa Clarita, as the man who died following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning.
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are thrilled to present the virtual panel discussion, History Talks! Spooky History, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium (SCEEC) will virtually host the 2020 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 24 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will ask the Board to send a five-signature letter in support of House Resolution 1165, introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier, which condemns Azerbaijan's deadly military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Armenian community and denounces Turkey’s interference in the conflict.
As the U.S. Department of Transportation establishes October as the first-ever National Pedestrian Safety Month, Caltrans is refining its data-driven programs to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce injury and death on California roadways.
The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.
Elections officials in California have launched an investigation into unofficial ballot drop boxes that popped up across the state, saying they do not comply with state law and may in fact constitute a felony.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.