Barger Honors Retired CEO of Homes 4 Families

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently honored Donna Deutchman, the retired Chief Executive Officer of Homes 4 Families, a non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to helping veterans and their families attain affordable housing through the unique Veteran Enriched Neighborhoods program. The program model empowers veterans to achieve upward mobility through homeownership.

Deutchman, the inaugural CEO of Homes 4 Families, had been at the helm of the organization for 18 years and retired at the end of September.

“Donna is a longtime local leader that has worked hard to make sure the words ‘veteran’ and ‘homeless’ are never used together,” Barger said during a recognition ceremony that took place in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room. “Thanks to Donna’s leadership, Homes 4 Families has created a unique model of housing and care for veteran families that delivers results. Her organization’s work has been transformational for families in the Fifth District and beyond. Without a doubt, our communities are truly enriched when veterans call them home.”

Barger also noted that under Deutchman’s leadership, Homes 4 Families has helped lift 234 low-income families to achieve their dream of affordable home ownership.

In the next two years, Homes 4 Families will add 38 additional veteran families to this number through its current projects. Homes 4 Families also has a neighborhood of 56 homes in Palmdale that is in its final phases. There are also completed projects in Pacoima, Sylmar, and Santa Clarita, plus more homes planned in North Hollywood.

“It’s been an honor to support veterans with the assistance of Supervisor Barger,” said Deutchman. “The most satisfying part of this role has been developing and implementing our ‘Veteran Enriched Neighborhoods’ program that has proved it delivers permanent results and helps veterans move up the economic ladder. It has changed lives.”

Before founding Homes 4 Families, Deutchman served as the CEO of Habitat for Humanity’s San Fernando/Santa Clarita Valleys chapter. Under her leadership, the organization became one of the top 5% of Habitat chapters, building an impressive 359 homes. In 2018, she was honored by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal as Not-For-Project Business Woman of the Year. She was also appointed to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Community Oversight and Engagement Board Federal Advisory Committee.

A video of Barger presenting Deutchman with a scroll and her remarks is available by clicking here.

