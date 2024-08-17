Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Our communities are undoubtedly strengthened by veterans. Last weekend, I was proud to join Homes 4 Families for a special ceremony where six veteran families received the keys to their new homes in Palmdale.

It was a meaningful day for these incredible families as they embarked on their next chapter. Through Homes 4 Families’ work, there are currently 36 veteran homes in Palmdale and 20 more in the works.

I’ve said many times before that the words “homeless” and “veteran” should never have to be used in the same sentence. Thanks to incredible nonprofit and government partners, these six veteran families have homes to call their own and supportive services to flourish.

This program is a testament to what we can accomplish through public-private partnerships. Together, we’re building housing, growing our Veteran Peer Access Network, expanding our Veteran Mental Evaluation Teams and fostering veteran workforce development programs.

Whether it’s housing, mental health care, or career pathways—we all have a role to play to support those who’ve served our nation. We cannot allow these brave men and women to do all they have for us only to fail them when they return home.

Partners like Homes 4 Families are truly doing their part to make sure veterans and their families have the foundation and tools to thrive. Thank you to all the partners who are investing in worthwhile causes like these.

And to the six veteran families who’ve just moved in, welcome home.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...