September 10
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
| Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
Citizen SafePass App

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Mayors Eric Garcetti, Robert Garcia and Terry Tornek, and Citizen CEO Andrew Frame to launch a partnership with the Citizen SafePass app to support the County’s contact tracing program.

SafePass is a new tool within the Citizen app that can help individuals manage all COVID related exposure alerts and information. It utilizes technology to provide digital contact tracing, in addition to providing its users with regular symptom tracking and testing information.

“Robust, efficient, and thorough contact tracing is critical to interrupt the ongoing transmission of COVID-19 and reduce community spread,” said Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “The SafePass app is an innovative program that will serve as a valuable tool for Los Angeles County in our continued efforts to keep residents safe and move forward on our path to recovery and reopening.”

SafePass uses mobile Bluetooth to anonymously track people with whom an individual has come into contact. If an individual tests positive for COVID-19, it will provide an anonymous alert to those contacts and provide options for nearby testing sites. Users can also opt-in to voluntarily share their health status with friends and family. All of the data that is collected through the contact tracing system is encrypted, stored securely for 30 days and then permanently deleted. These privacy precautions are intended to fully protect its users and their contacts.

“The SafePass app relies on our continued sense of community impact and asks our residents to work with us to slow the spread,” Supervisor Barger continued. “We are grateful for the opportunity to pursue additional measures that will help in our collective response to this global pandemic so that we can return to a greater sense of normalcy.”

Traditional contact tracing is a lengthy process that relies on information shared by individuals who test positive for COVID. The County currently has 2,600 individuals deployed as contact tracers and to date, they have completed nearly 195,000 contact tracing interviews with cases and 53,000 interviews with contacts. The new technology offered by SafePass will help supplement the County’s contact tracing program.

To find out more information about Citizen’s SafePass app, please visit: https://citizen.com/.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing

Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Mayors Eric Garcetti, Robert Garcia and Terry Tornek, and Citizen CEO Andrew Frame to launch a partnership with the Citizen SafePass app to support the County’s contact tracing program.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,859 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths, 5,556 SCV Cases

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,859 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths, 5,556 SCV Cases
Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 61 new deaths and 671 new cases of COVID-19, including 18 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,556 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents

L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes (Almost) Trick or Treating, Gatherings

L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes (Almost) Trick or Treating, Gatherings
Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween that prohibit trick or treating and gatherings of people who don't live together.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,538 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics
The CIF Southern Section will launch its "CIF-SS This Week" series streaming on the CIF-SS YouTube page (CIFSS) starting Wednesday, September 9 at 5 p.m.
CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics
Newsom Signs Lifeline for California Small Businesses
Granting relief to small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed legislation intended to keep Main Street afloat and spur new jobs.
Newsom Signs Lifeline for California Small Businesses
Power Shutoffs Begin in SCV Amid Red Flag Warning
Southern California Edison officials announced Wednesday the Santa Ana winds had prompted proactive power shutoffs for some of its customers, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Power Shutoffs Begin in SCV Amid Red Flag Warning
Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications
The city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District have revamped their Human Relations Roundtable and are now accepting applications from community members to join the group.
Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications
Poll: Traffic Circulation Improving in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita residents are seeing a marked improvement in traffic circulation, according to the city’s 2020 public opinion poll.
Poll: Traffic Circulation Improving in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes (Almost) Trick or Treating, Gatherings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween that prohibit trick or treating and gatherings of people who don't live together.
L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes (Almost) Trick or Treating, Gatherings
City Council OK’s Formal Discussion on Forming Local Health Department
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to formally schedule a discussion regarding the possible formation of a city-run health department.
City Council OK’s Formal Discussion on Forming Local Health Department
Inglewood Man ID’d as Victim of Fatal Newhall Rollover Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Elias Fuentes Escobar, a 38-year-old from Inglewood, as the man who died in an early-morning traffic collision Monday.
Inglewood Man ID’d as Victim of Fatal Newhall Rollover Crash
Local Lawmakers Recap Their 2020 Legislative Session
In describing how their offices operated this state legislative session amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local lawmakers would undoubtedly say it was all hands on deck.
Local Lawmakers Recap Their 2020 Legislative Session
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
‘Goliath,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Currently Filming in SCV
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 13.
‘Goliath,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Currently Filming in SCV
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting via video/teleconferencing Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,538 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Five California counties can now move into lesser COVID-19 restrictions, such as limited indoor dining, but Los Angeles County remains under the state’s most restrictive health guidelines, officials announced Tuesday.
L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic
A woman was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers in a high-speed pursuit that concluded in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon.
Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic
Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday the conclusion of its Paying with a Purpose campaign, having raised $50,000 to benefit five local hospitals serving its branch communities.
Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren
It’s a small, cozy room — only about 200 square feet — but without question is one of Ventura County’s most valuable hidden gems.
Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren
LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries
The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in our community.
LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes
L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites you to get active and learn something new this fall.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes
Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Sept, 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
