August 2
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
| Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022

Kathryn BargerLos Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.

“I want to be clear about my position. Giving the Board of Supervisors authority to remove an elected Sheriff unequivocally takes away power from the public. It’s a move that has the potential to disenfranchise voters. It also overlooks the fact that a recall process already exists to remove elected officials who fail to perform their duties.

I’ve firmly and consistently voiced my vote to not support this charter amendment. Now that it has been approved by the Board to appear on the ballot on Election Day, the ultimate decision rests in the hands of our L.A. County voters, who will also elect a Sheriff that day. I’m hopeful they will show up to voice their collective will.”

Read a copy of the ordinance available here.

Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,227 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center is seeking volunteers to work with Newhall Aquarium to educate visitors on marine life.
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
The California Film Commission has issued a production alert regarding filming fee increases in California State Parks effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires
Unfortunately, our beautiful city is no stranger to the threat of wildfires.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones
Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
The city of Santa Clarita presents ‘National Disc Golf Day’ Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. - noon at Central Park.
Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree
Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana.
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online
The latest issue of The Pool, the California Institute of the Arts alumnx/alumni magazine, is now online.
Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online
Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott
“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,
Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott
Transportation Association Recognizes Santa Clarita’s Holiday Light Tour
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see some of the brightest and most awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita, was recently recognized by the American Public Transportation Association with a 2022 AdWheel Award.
Transportation Association Recognizes Santa Clarita’s Holiday Light Tour
Aug. 2: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 2: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Dear Community Members, Wow its August. That is crazy!
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Sept. 17: Annual River Rally Cleanup Returns
Volunteer registration is now open for the 27th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 17: Annual River Rally Cleanup Returns
COC Partners in $7.5M National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons is one of five community colleges from across the nation partnering in a $7.5 million National Science Foundation grant that was awarded to Madison Area Technical College.
COC Partners in $7.5M National Science Foundation Grant
Supes Appoint New LACoFD Fire Chief
Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Monday.
Supes Appoint New LACoFD Fire Chief
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – August 2022
Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and plan to spend your summer nights at Central Park.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – August 2022
Aug. 3: L.A. County Vaccination Sites Will Begin Administering Novavax
Los Angeles County vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Aug. 3: L.A. County Vaccination Sites Will Begin Administering Novavax
Santa Clarita Seeking Artwork for First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery.
Santa Clarita Seeking Artwork for First Floor Gallery
