Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.

“I want to be clear about my position. Giving the Board of Supervisors authority to remove an elected Sheriff unequivocally takes away power from the public. It’s a move that has the potential to disenfranchise voters. It also overlooks the fact that a recall process already exists to remove elected officials who fail to perform their duties.

I’ve firmly and consistently voiced my vote to not support this charter amendment. Now that it has been approved by the Board to appear on the ballot on Election Day, the ultimate decision rests in the hands of our L.A. County voters, who will also elect a Sheriff that day. I’m hopeful they will show up to voice their collective will.”

Read a copy of the ordinance available here.

Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...