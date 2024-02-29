Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, after hearing a presentation from leaders from Los Angeles County’s Public Health, Regional Planning, and Public Works departments that are responding to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill odor incident at the Board of Supervisors meeting:

“It’s clear to me that despite our best collective efforts, this odor problem remains unsolved and continues to afflict the surrounding community. The nosebleeds are real. The headaches are real. I do not discount the suffering of the residents who live nearby. Our Board will hold the landfill accountable and will ensure they deploy every resource that is available to stop the odors.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in community calls for the landfill’s closure. Today’s presentation highlighted that the County cannot immediately take that action since the landfill is complying with the orders and mitigative measures dictated to them by various county, state, and federal agencies.

To close the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, state agencies that have authority over landfills can and should exercise their authority to revoke permits. Unilateral action by the County at this time will certainly be legally challenged and will go nowhere.

There must be a clear justification to order Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s closure and we can build a stronger case to do so with that support. I am hopeful that we can appeal to the relevant state agencies, which includes South Coast Air Quality Management District, the Regional Water Quality Control Board Los Angeles Region, and CalRecycle, the lead enforcement agency in charge of landfill closures and post closure maintenance. County and state agencies need to band and stand together.”

