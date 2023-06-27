Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget

|
June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday the extension of the California Film and Television Tax Credit has been included in the state’s 2023-24 budget.
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees is pleased to announce three new appointments.
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
Mitzi Like, president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services has been appointed to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was pleased to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Monday on the Senate Floor, in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary.
More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $43.4-billion budget.
The lingering “June gloom” and “May gray” that brought unusually persistent cool and cloudy overcast weather to Southern California have been hard to miss.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
While the holidays are a time of celebration for the public, they can also be a time of concern for the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m., in the Orchard Room of City Hall.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 26 - Sunday, July 2.
Join Outlets at Tejon for a vibrant evening of creativity and fun in partnership with Bird Dog Arts at suite 440, Saturday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Magic Flute" and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Bob Hernandez is the founder and president emeritus of ARTree Community Arts Center.
To all new California State University, Northridge Matadors!
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway flosures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Altadena to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
