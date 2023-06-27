header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
| Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023

Kathryn Barger

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $43.4-billion budget. Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement after the Board’s approval of final changes to the Fiscal Year 2023-24 County budget:

“With the changes to the budget approved today, we are striking a balanced approach to improving and enhancing services for the public while preparing for future economic uncertainty due to stagnate property and sales tax growth and looming financial responsibility to address decades-old sexual assault cases. We must balance these economic realities with our ongoing efforts to enhance services and programs for L.A. County residents who depend on us for their safety and well-being.

There are thoughtful additions that I am proud of, including $1.4 million and 30 new positions that will provide supportive services for foster children and caregivers in the Antelope Valley. While this investment in North County is a good start, we need more support for child welfare services to help vulnerable youth and their families. I will continue to advocate for more services and resources in that region.

I am also supportive of the funds allocated to Care First Community Investment (CFCI)  projects and programs. A  total of $88.3 million is included in the approved budget, bringing the County’s cumulative investment in CFCI since 2021 to $676 million.  These funds will continue helping our County build a newly envisioned justice system – one that prioritizes giving individuals the help they need to stay out of jail. 

This year’s budget also includes a sizable investment to make our County jails safer. The 41 new positions and $52 million allocated for mental health services for individuals in custody, as well as an additional $30 million to help move individuals with mental health conditions into appropriate community care treatment, are important investments.

Sadly, L.A. County’s jail system is the largest provider of mental health services in the nation. We have a moral imperative to improve the health and mental health services we provide for those in the Sheriff’s custody. This budget takes important steps toward that goal.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget

Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $43.4-billion budget.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park

Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better

Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | Grab Your Paddle, It’s Time for Pickleball!

Cameron Smyth | Grab Your Paddle, It’s Time for Pickleball!
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
READ MORE...

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab

Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023
Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday the extension of the California Film and Television Tax Credit has been included in the state’s 2023-24 budget.
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees is pleased to announce three new appointments.
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
Mitzi Like, president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services has been appointed to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was pleased to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Monday on the Senate Floor, in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary.
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching
More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.
Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $43.4-billion budget.
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
CSUN Prof Explains “Unusually Persistent” Gloomy Weather
The lingering “June gloom” and “May gray” that brought unusually persistent cool and cloudy overcast weather to Southern California have been hard to miss.
CSUN Prof Explains “Unusually Persistent” Gloomy Weather
High Bacteria Levels Continue to Spur Water Warnings at County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
High Bacteria Levels Continue to Spur Water Warnings at County Beaches
CHP Implements Maximum Enforcement Period Ahead of Holiday
While the holidays are a time of celebration for the public, they can also be a time of concern for the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety.
CHP Implements Maximum Enforcement Period Ahead of Holiday
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Youth Punt, Pass, Kick Competition Coming to COC
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
Youth Punt, Pass, Kick Competition Coming to COC
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m., in the Orchard Room of City Hall.
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 26 - Sunday, July 2.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
Join Outlets at Tejon for a vibrant evening of creativity and fun in partnership with Bird Dog Arts at suite 440, Saturday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Magic Flute" and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship
Bob Hernandez is the founder and president emeritus of ARTree Community Arts Center.
Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship
June 29: Matador Summer Celebration
To all new California State University, Northridge Matadors!
June 29: Matador Summer Celebration
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway flosures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Altadena to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: