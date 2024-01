Basketball Courts Closed at Central Park

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 12, 2024

By City of Santa Clarita

Three of the four basketball courts at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, are currently closed for maintenance.

The project is expected to last two weeks and will see the courts closed through Jan. 22.

The scheduled closure will allow city of Santa Clarita staff to refinish and refresh the court surfaces.

The project is part of regular maintenance scheduled at Santa Clarita parks.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...