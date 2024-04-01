June 1: ‘Eat. Drink. Local.’ Festival at Central Park

Eat. Drink. Local., which was previously known as Veg Fest, announces its 2024 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the festival will be allocated to the homeless students and families in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Admission is free! So many have been hit hard by the economy so the festival is open to anyone who wants to come.

Food Truck it up! Enjoy a wide variety of dozens of mouth-watering food trucks and tents from tacos, pizza and donuts, to BBQ, sushi and smoothies from some of L.A.’s finest!

Raise a pint or a glass of wine! Enjoy some of our finest craft beer & wine from our very own local breweries & wineries.

Vibe out to live music on the main stage to some of SCV’s best and most sought-after bands and musicians who will be playing from sun-up to sun-down.

The event will also include a farmer’s market! Shop with over 50 of the event’s participating exhibitors selling everything from farm-fresh fruit/veggies to essential oils, candles, artwork and clothing apparel.

Let the kids run wild at Kid’s Kingdom, which includes (supervised) bounce houses, face painting, photo booths, spiderman/wonder woman photo ops, balloon sculptures, and graffiti walls!

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

Mission Driven:

“After teaching at La Mesa Jr. High for 10 years I’ve seen first-hand how bad so many of our local children & families are struggling right now,” said Jess Guidroz, event founder. “Our nonprofit was created to specifically help the 1,000+ homeless children in our Hart School District community. We will be focussing specifically on building out the pantries at La Mesa, Golden Valley and Sierra Vista Jr. High School as they are most impacted by these socioeconomic issues.”

For more information, contact jess@thenewway.me or yasemin@eatdrinklocalscv.com

Social Media: @eatdrinklocal.scv @thenewway501c3

Websites: http://www.eatdrinklocalscv.com or http://www.thenewway.me.

