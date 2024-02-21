April 20: Santa Clarita Hosts Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding

By City of Santa Clarita

Following the resounding success of the second annual “The Big I Do” wedding on Valentine’s Day, the city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding.

Dust off your boots and round up your partner, because love is about to ride into town in true western fashion. Couples with a love for the cowboy way of life are invited to tie the knot embraced in the rustic charm and western ambiance of the Cowboy Festival on Saturday, April 20 at William S. Hart Park.

The Cowboy Festival Wedding package includes a dedicated 30-minute timeslot for each couple’s special cowboy wedding celebration, along with a marriage license, ceremony, photo session and two VIP passes to the Cowboy Festival.

Additionally, couples will enjoy complimentary shuttle service, VIP seating at the MANE Stage and access to the exclusive VIP Cantina, offering drinks and snacks provided by Lucky Luke Brewing. Each couple will also receive two Cowboy Festival T-shirts to commemorate their special day. From mouthwatering BBQ to live entertainment, the Cowboy Festival Wedding promises to be an unforgettable celebration for all.

To secure your spot, couples are encouraged to book their appointment on the official wedding website. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to say “I Do” and make history at Santa Clarita’s first-ever Cowboy Festival Wedding.

