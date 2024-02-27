Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lulu Sanchez was named Big West Freshman Softball Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 26.
|
The Master’s University released its spring 2024 magazine on Tuesday.
|
The city of Santa Clarita announced both dog parks at Central Park will be closed temporarily for renovations beginning Wednesday Feb. 28.
|
It was a rematch of the five-set thriller from the NAIA semifinals last spring.
|
Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $80 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the U.S. Forest Service that blamed the utility's equipment for the massive Thomas Fire that tore through Southern California in late 2017.
|
R. Martin “Marty” Chavez, a trailblazing entrepreneur who turned a Wall Street trading business into a software business and in the process revolutionized the way capital moves and works, will provide insights into the world of finance on Tuesday, March 12, as part of the Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
|
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce its new Home Ownership Program, HOP120.
|
1950
- Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story
]
|
The Master's University women's basketball team got to within one in the final quarter, but it was the Menlo Oaks that pulled away in the end to get the 67-60 win Saturday afternoon in The MacArthur Center.
|
In honor of Black History Month, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize several prominent Black community leaders and organizations who are making a difference across Senate District 21.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined educators and members of the California Teachers Association Monday on the west steps of the California State Capitol to announce historic legislation—the Pregnancy Leave for Educators Act.
|
The California Jaycee Foundation announced Monday Alexander Bonfiglio of Golden Valley High School is one of eight graduating high school seniors receiving a $1,000 Scholarship resulting from the annual competition completed in January 2024.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 26 - Sunday, March 3.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 27, with closed session beginning at 5:15p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
|
Since City incorporation in 1987, public safety has remained a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
|
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
|
The Sierra Hillbillies is inviting the community to put on green and add shamrocks and leprechauns to its next monthly dance on Sunday, March 3, from 2 p.m to 5 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church.
|
It's the goal of every basketball team to cut down the nets.
|
1923
- U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch
]
|
1936
- U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story
]
|
1993
- Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story
]
|
Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison (Film/Video MFA 14) has been named the recipient of the 2024 Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children for her book "Big."
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.