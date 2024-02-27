header image

February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily
Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024
Central Park Dog Park

The city of Santa Clarita announced both dog parks at Central Park will be closed temporarily for renovations beginning Wednesday Feb. 28.

The construction is anticipated to last three weeks.

For  more for information, please call (661) 290-2224.

For dog parks in the Santa Clarita Valley, click [here].
