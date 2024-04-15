City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup

The city of Santa Clarita’s exciting Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return this summer for friends, families and neighbors to gather under the evening sky and enjoy free, live musical performances on Saturdays from July 6 to Aug. 24, at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The 2024 Concerts in the Park series promises to captivate residents with an eclectic lineup of talented artists performing amazing covers, ranging from disco, country and even Shakira. With eight back-to-back Saturday concerts to attend and a wide range of genres, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Each performance will begin at 7 p.m. with food vendors onsite beginning at 5 p.m., giving concertgoers the opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy dinner before or during the show. See the following for the full schedule:

July 6 — Super Soul Groove: Disco, Funk, Soul and R&B

July 13 — In the End: A Tribute to Linkin Park

July 20 — Buffet Beach: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffet

July 27 — The Boy Band Project: A Tribute to ‘90s and ‘00s Boy Bands

Aug. 3 — The Travelin’ Band: A Tribute to Credence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty

Aug. 10 — Fast Times: ‘80s Concert Experience

Aug. 17 — Rebel Heart: A Tribute to Modern Country Music

Aug. 24 — Adelaide Pilar’s Latin Diva’s Show: Tribute to Selena, Shakira, Gloria Estefan and Celia Cruz

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...