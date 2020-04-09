[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Beach Water Advisory Issued Until Sunday
| Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Santa Monica Beach

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Sunday, April 12 at 7:00 a.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online at: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
As we approach Passover and Easter, Los Angeles County continues to remind all residents that the Health Officer’s Safer at Home order remains in full effect.
FULL STORY...

Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday unveiled a free Critical Delivery Service for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday began publishing daily statistical data on employees affected by COVID-19 and data from within the county jail system.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, with a minimum of 153 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Television commercials touting pharmaceuticals caution users that their immune system might be compromised, making one susceptible to invading organisms. Could one be COVID-19?
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
Several Members of COC Women’s Volleyball Move On to Four-Year Schools
Three members of the 2019 College of the Canyons women's volleyball program are moving on to four-year schools with two time All-American Grace Ferguson, and All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections Elizabeth Gannon and Madison Martinez committing to their respective schools in recent weeks.
Oakmont, Atria Senior Housing Facilities Report COVID-19 Cases
Both Oakmont of Valencia and Atria Santa Clarita, two Santa Clarita Valley senior living communities, reported this week they have residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
(CN) — For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
COC Launches Laptop Learning Program
To assist students during the recent transition to remote instruction, College of the Canyons launched a laptop lending program that has supplied 200 laptops so far to students currently enrolled in the spring semester.
Guardians of the Solar System | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
“Dad, didn’t they have an outbreak 100 years ago killing many on Earth?”
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
California now has had a total of 16,957 confirmed cases and 442 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Wednesday afternoon.
L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Seniors, Disabled
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday unveiled a free Critical Delivery Service for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
While we take action to lessen the immediate impacts of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care systems, stress management it is also important.
LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday began publishing daily statistical data on employees affected by COVID-19 and data from within the county jail system.
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, with a minimum of 153 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
WHO Chief Responds to Trump Criticism: ‘Please Quarantine Politics’
The head of the World Health Organization or WHO called on global leaders to “quarantine politicizing COVID” in a retort to President Trump.
Newsom Secures 200 Million Medical Masks Per Month for California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the state has secured a deal for 200 million N95 medical masks and surgical masks per month until the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
Hart School District Names New Directors
The William S. Hart Union High School District has appointed Dr. Mariane Doyle and Nadia Cotti to new roles effective July 1.
Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested
A family feud over toilet paper led to the arrest of a 26-year old man who allegedly punched his mother in Saugus early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station officials.
California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday to help the state procure necessary medical supplies to fight COVID-19.
Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that provides expanded support for older adults and vulnerable young children.
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
The New South Wales Police Force in Australia has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the docking and disembarking of the cruise ship Ruby Princess in Sydney Harbor last month.
More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19
MV Transporation, which operates Santa Clarita Transit under contract with the city of Santa Clarita, has confirmed at least two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta
Taking advantage of recently approved rules, the federal government is quickly following through on President Donald Trump’s promise to quiet environmentalists and “open up the water” to California farmers.
