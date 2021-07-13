Beachgoers Asked to Avoid Ocean Water Around Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a beach closure due to sewage discharge from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant affecting multiple swimming areas including Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach.

The following swim areas are affected:

– Beach # 110 – Dockweiler State Beach at Water Way Extension

– Beach # 111 – Dockweiler State Beach at Hyperion Plant

– Beach # 112 A – El Segundo Beach

– Beach # 112 B – Grand Ave. Storm Drain

Closure signs are also posted in these areas. Information from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant indicate approximately 17 million gallons of unfiltered sewage was discharged into the ocean through pipes which extend 1 mile and 5 miles offshore.

Public Health officials are advising residents to avoid contact with ocean water in the affected areas. Water quality samples were collected by Public Health and L.A. City (Hyperion) staff this morning.

The affected beaches remain closed until water samples are confirmed negative for elevated bacteria. The testing results are expected to be available within 24 hours.

Beach users are advised to stay out of the water until the advisory is removed.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach advisory hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.

